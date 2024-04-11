'JFK Would Like a Word': Lara Trump Ridiculed After Declaring Dad-in-Law Donald More Victimized Than ‘Anyone in History’
RNC Chair Lara Trump faced ridicule and backlash this week after she declared her embattled father-in-law Donald Trump more victimized than “anyone in history,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Lara, who married Trump’s son Eric in 2014, made the controversial claim on Wednesday during an interview with Newsmax host Carl Higbie.
According to Higbie, ex-President Trump and his family have “battled fake information” ever since Trump announced his first campaign for president back in 2015.
“You guys, since 2015, since he came down the escalator, have battled fake information and yet, with less money than everybody else, have come out on top most times,” the Newsmax host said on Wednesday.
Lara took the ball and ran with it.
“If you want to look at a family, and I’ll say a man in Donald Trump, who has nothing but misinformation and disinformation that they like to say on the other side of the aisle thrown at him every single day,” she told the Frontline host.
“I mean, there’s never been anyone in history, I don’t think, that has taken as much incoming as Donald Trump, and yet every day it feels like we are vindicated in so many spaces because at some point, the truth ultimately comes out,” she continued.
“People are starting to wake up because you can only lie to people so long.”
It was unclear what “truth” Lara was referring to, and she faced immediate backlash for her questionable claim that ex-President Trump was more victimized than “anyone in history.”
“Abraham Lincoln and JFK would like to have a word with you,” one X user responded underneath a clip of Lara’s Newsmax interview with Higbie on Wednesday.
- Ex-Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Seeking Emergency Hearing in Divorce Case to Lower Alimony Payments After Job Loss
- Donald Trump's Lawyers Subpoena Wrong Person in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: Report
- Donald Trump Praises Stormy Daniels’ Convicted Felon Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti For Slamming Gag Order in Hush Money Case
“Never been a President who did so many crimes either but here we are,” another person wrote.
“When are you going to tell the RNC that YOU are going to make sure all of the funds that come in from donors is going to be funneled into Donald‘s pocket?” a third X user charged. “Come on, speak up? Just pretend you’re in a recording studio!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Well, there has never been a president in history that has committed as many crimes as Donald Trump – the king of disinformation, by the way,” yet another person responded to Lara’s controversial claim. “That might explain it, don’t you think?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lara Trump’s remarks about her embattled father-in-law this week came just one month after she was named the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee.
But while Lara sat for an interview with Newsmax host Carl Higbie on Wednesday, a new controversy was unfolding for the RNC regarding a robocall sent out last week.
The call, which was reportedly sent out to 145,000 voters between April 1 and April 7, alleged that President Joe Biden and the Democrats committed “massive fraud” during the 2020 presidential election.
“We all know the problems,” the RNC’s message began. “No photo IDs, unsecured ballot drop boxes, mass mailing of ballots, and voter rolls chock full of deceased people and non-citizens are just a few examples of the massive fraud that took place.”
“If Democrats have their way,” it continued, “your vote could be canceled out by someone who isn’t even an American citizen.”
The surprising robocall then cited Lara Trump.
“I’m sure you agree with co-chair Trump that we cannot allow the chaos and questions of the 2020 election to ever happen again,” the call concluded.