'She Can't Sing': Lara Trump Trolled Over New Song 'Anything is Possible' — 'Somebody Please Make Her Stop'
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was trolled this week after she released a new song titled Anything is Possible, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lara, who is married to ex-President Trump’s son Eric, released what marked her second single late Thursday night. She also threatened to release “a few more” new songs at a “future date.”
“A little something I had fun with over the winter,” Lara Trump, 41, wrote in a post announcing the song’s release. “And a few more too that I’ll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media.”
The new song, which released at midnight on Spotify and Apple Music, contains several profound lines focusing on faith and the belief that “anything is possible.”
“I’ve had my ups and downs, cried when no one’s around. Still, I got to put my game face on, even when I’m not feeling strong,” Lara sings in the new single. “No matter how it seems, I wouldn’t trade a thing, because all of it makes me who I am.”
“Don’t think, just jump, you can’t give up. Know that anything is possible,” she continues in the song’s chorus. “Have faith, believe, just trust, you’ll see, anything is possible.”
But while Lara’s new song was commended by her conservative fans, the single was also severely panned by several others who tuned in to listen to Anything is Possible upon its release this week.
“Why is Lara Trump (aka Trailer Grift) making songs like she is in an abusive relationship?” one person tweeted on Friday morning after giving the new tune a listen.
“Somebody please make her stop,” wrote another not-so-impressed X user.
“Oh Dear Gawd,” responded another, “Lara Trump Is Inflicting Another New Song On Us!”
“Can Democrats and Republicans put our differences aside and unite to stop Lara Trump from butchering any more of our favorite songs?” one more person wrote shortly after the song’s release. “This could bring us together in ways we never thought possible!”
Lara suffered similar criticisms last year when she released her first single – a cover of the late Tom Petty’s 1989 hit I Won’t Back Down. That song currently has less than 300,000 listens on Spotify despite being released almost six months ago.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lara’s new song this week was released just days after she was named co-chair of the Republican National Committee.
Ex-President Trump’s daughter-in-law ascended to the RNC position of co-chair upon Ronna McDaniel’s resignation earlier this month.
Lara was accused of being a “nepo hire” due to her close relationship with ex-President Trump. She was also trolled shortly after the RNC speaker officially introduced her as the GOP committee's new co-chair on March 8.
"In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called,” the RNC speaker proclaimed. “Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth.”
"They’re just admitting she’s a nepo hire," one skeptical X user responded.