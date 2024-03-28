Ronna McDaniel Meets With Megyn Kelly's Powerhouse Media Attorney to Discuss Legal Options After NBC News Firing: Report
Ex-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reportedly met with Megyn Kelly’s powerhouse media attorney this week to discuss her legal options after being fired from NBC News, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after NBC fired McDaniel on Tuesday, the former Republican National Committee chair reportedly met with Bryan Freedman.
Freedman, an entertainment and media attorney based out of Los Angeles, previously represented Kelly and helped Kelly score upwards of $30 million upon her NBC exit back in 2019.
The powerhouse attorney also reportedly represented Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon upon their respective ousters from CNN; Tucker Carlson when he was fired from Fox News; and ESPN anchor Sage Steele when she was let go from the sports network.
Freedman also reportedly represented several A-list Hollywood and music celebrities – including Vin Diesel, Quentin Tarantino, Robert Downey Jr., and Mariah Carey.
According to Politico, McDaniel and Freedman discussed the $600,000 McDaniel was promised when she signed a two-year contract with NBC earlier this month.
The pair also reportedly discussed additional legal options, including the possibility of filing defamation and hostile-work-environment lawsuits against NBC.
It should be noted that, as of Thursday morning, McDaniel had yet to officially retain Freedman as her legal counsel.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, NBC fired McDaniel from the network on Tuesday – just two days after she made her NBC debut during Meet the Press over the weekend.
McDaniel’s ousting came after the network suffered severe internal and external backlash over the hiring decision.
MSNBC Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski called on NBC to “reconsider its decision” to hire McDaniel after news of the contract broke on Friday. MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow called on the network to “reverse” its offer.
Former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd called McDaniel’s hiring “unfortunate.”
Flash forward to Tuesday, and NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde announced that McDaniel was dismissed from the network.
“There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group,” Conde said. “After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor.”
“No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned,” he acknowledged. “Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal.”
Meanwhile, a report published after McDaniel’s firing on Tuesday claimed that the ex-RNC chair was set to appear as a paid contributor on both NBC News and MSNBC before she was ousted from NBC.
MSNBC President Rashida Jones, as well as NBC execs Rebecca Blumenstein and Carrie Budoff Brown, were reportedly behind the controversial and ill-fated decision to bring McDaniel on.
McDaniel herself faced backlash over her support of ex-President Donald Trump and her remarks regarding the 2020 presidential election.
Although McDaniel has since admitted that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election “fair and square,” she initially suggested that the race was “stolen” and that Biden was “illegitimate.”
McDaniel has yet to file a lawsuit against NBC in connection to her short-lived tenure with the network.