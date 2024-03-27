'She Only Lasted Two Days': Donald Trump Mocks Ronna McDaniel After NBC News Firing
Donald Trump ridiculed ex-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel this week after she was fired from NBC News after only a few days with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after McDaniel was fired from NBC on Tuesday, Trump rushed to Truth Social to mock the former Republican National Committee chair.
Trump noted how McDaniel “only lasted two days” with the network. He also accused the ex-RNC chair of going “out of her way to say what they wanted to hear.”
“Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC,” the embattled ex-president wrote. “She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear.”
“It leaves her in a very strange place,” Trump continued, “it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be.”
Meanwhile, the GOP nominee for president also attacked the “radical left lunatics” and the executives at NBC who hired McDaniel only to fire her a few days later.
“These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK,” Trump charged further on Tuesday. “They were BROKEN and EMBARRASSED by LOW RATINGS, HIGHLY OVERPAID, ‘TALENT.’”
“BRING BACK FREE AND FAIR PRESS,” he concluded,” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 2024!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McDaniel was fired from NBC News this week after there was significant backlash against the network for hiring her as a paid contributor in the first place.
NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde issued a memo on Tuesday night announcing McDaniel’s ouster.
“There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group,” Conde wrote. “After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor.”
“No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned,” he continued. “Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal.”
“I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down,” Conde wrote further. “While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it.”
McDaniel stepped down as chair of the RNC on March 8. NBC News then announced that she was joining the network as a paid contributor on Friday.
Several NBC and MSNBC talents derided the network’s decision to hire McDaniel – particularly due to her previous claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from ex-President Trump.
Trump’s Truth Social post about McDaniel’s firing also came shortly after the ex-RNC chair changed her tune about the 2020 election and admitted that Joe Biden won the race “fair and square.”
“He won. He’s the legitimate winner. Fair and square. He won. It’s certified. It’s done,” McDaniel admitted during an interview with NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.
“But I do think it’s fair to say there were problems in 2020,” she added.