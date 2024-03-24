Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel 'Not Welcome' on MSNBC Despite NBC News Deal: Report
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel finalized a new deal to appear as a political analyst on NBC News. However, it is now reported that she is "not welcome" on the network's sister channel, MSNBC, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to The Wall Street Journal, MSNBC president Rashida Jones has made it clear that McDaniel will not be featured on their channel, as stated by "people familiar" with the situation.
The decision has created turmoil within the left-leaning MSNBC newsroom, particularly after McDaniel's hiring as an on-air contributor for NBC News was announced last Friday, March 22.
The internal backlash within MSNBC stems from concerns raised by several anchors and producers regarding McDaniel's close ties to former President Donald Trump and the role of the RNC in his post-election activities to challenge the 2020 election results. This unease has led to MSNBC's decision to distance itself from Ronna.
The initial news of McDaniel's new role at NBC was reported by The New York Times, which referenced an internal memo from politics chief Carrie Budoff Brown.
Carrie emphasized the importance of having McDaniel on board in the memo, stating that her perspective would be valuable in understanding "national politics" and "the future of the Republican Party."
McDaniel, who announced her resignation from the RNC in late February, is set to make her debut on NBC during Sunday's edition of Meet the Press.
Her departure paved the way for Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, and Republican operative Michael Whatley to step in as co-chairs of the RNC.
The speech nominating Lara for the position quickly gained attention online due to its unusual justification.
The speaker who supported her nomination stated, "In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth."
Lara's appointment was met with skepticism and criticism, with many viewing it as a glaring example of nepotism and favoritism toward the Trump family.
Her pledge to use all the RNC's resources to support her father-in-law's political endeavors, including his legal fees, further fueled the controversy.
Ronna expressed her support for Lara's appointment by stating, "President Trump deserves to have the team he wants."