Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel 'Not Welcome' on MSNBC Despite NBC News Deal: Report

The internal backlash within MSNBC stems from concerns raised by several anchors and producers regarding McDaniel's close ties to former President Donald Trump and the role of the RNC in his post-election activities to challenge the 2020 election results. This unease has led to MSNBC's decision to distance itself from Ronna.

The initial news of McDaniel's new role at NBC was reported by The New York Times, which referenced an internal memo from politics chief Carrie Budoff Brown.

Carrie emphasized the importance of having McDaniel on board in the memo, stating that her perspective would be valuable in understanding "national politics" and "the future of the Republican Party."