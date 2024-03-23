CNN Host Poppy Harlow Has Secret Meeting With NBC After Being Axed From Morning Show, Left in Limbo
CNN anchor Poppy Harlow reportedly took a secret meeting at NBC after being axed from CNN This Morning amid a programming shakeup that has left her career in limbo, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Puck reports that Harlow was spotted at NBC's 30 Rock headquarters this week, where she met with members of NBC News leadership and on-air talent.
While insiders say there was no formal job discussion and no offer made, the meeting has sparked rampant speculation about a possible transfer to CNN's crosstown rival.
Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger in 2022, numerous talent and executives — including current MSNBC anchor Ana Cabrera, NBC correspondents Christine Romans, Chloe Melas, and Ryan Nobles, MSNBC content strategy S.V.P. Rebecca Kutler, Meet The Press executive producer David Gelles, and Today's Laura Jarrett, who co-authored a forthcoming children's book with Harlow — have left CNN for NBC.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harlow's future at the network was left "uncertain" when CNN chairman and CEO Mark Thompson announced plans last month to overhaul the network's entire slate of morning programming to reestablish viewership after ratings failed to meet the mark.
"What we are announcing today is a change in strategic direction and not a reflection on the talent, expertise, and dedication," a CNN spokesperson said at the time.
While her CNN This Morning co-anchor Phil Mattingly, who was said to be "widely admired" by his colleagues, quickly secured a new role as chief domestic correspondent, Harlow reportedly has a "mixed reputation" at the network and is still pursuing her next career move.
Thompson took over as CEO in August after the firing of his predecessor, Chris Licht was fired in June.
Licht had launched CNN This Morning in November 2022 as one the first big programming changes of his tenure. Harlow was one of the original hosts alongside Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon, who was fired from the network in April.
A new version of CNN This Morning, anchored by Kasie Hunt in Washington, D.C., began airing at the end of February.