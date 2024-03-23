CNN Host Poppy Harlow Has Secret Meeting With NBC After Being Axed From Morning Show, Left in Limbo

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harlow's future at the network was left "uncertain" when CNN chairman and CEO Mark Thompson announced plans last month to overhaul the network's entire slate of morning programming to reestablish viewership after ratings failed to meet the mark.

"What we are announcing today is a change in strategic direction and not a reflection on the talent, expertise, and dedication," a CNN spokesperson said at the time.

While her CNN This Morning co-anchor Phil Mattingly, who was said to be "widely admired" by his colleagues, quickly secured a new role as chief domestic correspondent, Harlow reportedly has a "mixed reputation" at the network and is still pursuing her next career move.