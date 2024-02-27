Don Lemon Signs $24.5 Million Separation Deal With CNN After Being Ousted From Network
Don Lemon is even richer after being fired from CNN almost a year ago. The ousted anchor signed a $24.5 million separation deal with his former employer, officially ending their years-long relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders with direct knowledge about the situation shared details on Lemon and CNN's agreement.
The $24.5 million allegedly covers the complete pay from his final contract, which was meant to extend for more than three years beyond his April 2023 firing, The Wrap reported on Monday.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon wrote on X, announcing his termination. CNN later shot back at his "inaccurate" statement about his firing.
The newsman later alleged he was pushed out, telling Kara Swisher, “CNN, the strategy and their content and the direction they wanted to go in, I was not a part of that.
“They did not want me to be a part of that, and I think that has, from what has played out publicly as it relates to CNN, as it relates to management, and what they’re doing now, I think that it’s obvious that they didn’t want me to be a part of that,” he said.
Lemon recently revealed he's launching his own show on Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, taking a page out of fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
"I've heard you... and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer," Don posted while teasing, the show “will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where conversations are happening."
"This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”
Lemon created several headaches for CNN before he was fired after he took his morning show move as a demotion from primetime. He stuck his foot in his mouth on more than one occasion while on the air — like his controversial remark about Nikki Haley's age — and couldn't get along with his female cohosts Kaitlin Collins and Poppy Harlow.
He reportedly "went ballistic" on Collins in front of staffers, causing her to run out of the room crying. The ladies also allegedly stormed off the set after Lemon said Haley was "past her prime" at 51.