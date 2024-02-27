Don Lemon Signs $24.5 Million Separation Deal With CNN After Being Ousted From Network

Don Lemon is even richer after being fired from CNN almost a year ago. The ousted anchor signed a $24.5 million separation deal with his former employer, officially ending their years-long relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon wrote on X, announcing his termination. CNN later shot back at his " inaccurate " statement about his firing.

The $24.5 million allegedly covers the complete pay from his final contract, which was meant to extend for more than three years beyond his April 2023 firing, The Wrap reported on Monday.

The newsman later alleged he was pushed out, telling Kara Swisher, “CNN, the strategy and their content and the direction they wanted to go in, I was not a part of that.

“They did not want me to be a part of that, and I think that has, from what has played out publicly as it relates to CNN, as it relates to management, and what they’re doing now, I think that it’s obvious that they didn’t want me to be a part of that,” he said.

