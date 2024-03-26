Ex-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Hiring Lawyers After Being Axed by NBC News Following On-Air Revolt by Anchors: Report
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel is claimed to be lawyering up amid swirling rumors that she will be dropped by NBC News following an on-air revolt from talent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last Friday, it was revealed the ex-Republican National Committee chairwoman was signed as a political analyst, ruffling feathers among current and former staffers.
There was immense pushback in addition to unprecedented televised rebukes of network leadership by NBC and MSNBC personalities, including stars Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace who spoke out against the decision to bring her onboard.
Maddow, for her part, called the hiring "inexplicable" as others echoed their own grievances.
"I mean, you wouldn't hire a wiseguy, you wouldn't hire a made man like a mobster to work at a DA's office, right?" she quipped with a laugh, noting she hoped the network would "reverse their decision."
Maddow also referenced McDaniel's role in former president Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She was accused of joining the embattled GOP frontrunner to pressure Michigan election officials not to certify the election there.
Puck News reported that NBC planned to drop McDaniel as a paid contributor, further claiming that executives were deliberating over the details and preparing an announcement.