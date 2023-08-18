'Different Rules for Me': Former ESPN Host Sage Steele Felt Singled Out Before Exit, Sits Down With Megyn Kelly to Blast 'Woke' Network

The SportsCenter alum said she decided to leave so she can exercise her rights more freely, adding that she was grateful for "so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years" and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

"Listen, all I ever wanted was consistency," Steele admitted to Kelly. "And if we are allowing my peers to go on social media, much less on our own airwaves, saying things that have nothing to do with sports, that are political, that are not true — quite often because the parental rights [Don't Say Gay] bill in Florida is not what many people claim that it is. Most people apparently didn't take the time to read it."

"I should be allowed on my personal time to give my opinion on my experiences personally without telling others what to do or how to feel about being biracial or being forced to take a vaccine," she doubled down.