Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > ESPN

'Different Rules for Me': Former ESPN Host Sage Steele Felt Singled Out Before Exit, Sits Down With Megyn Kelly to Blast 'Woke' Network

former espn host sage steele felt singled out different rules pp
Source: LJ3/La Niece/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency; MEGA
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former ESPN host Sage Steele said she felt there was a double standard at the network prior to her departure, RadarOnline.com has learned, sharing how liberating it is to finally regain her freedom of speech.

"I think that's just what breaks my heart, is that there were different rules for me than everyone else," the anchor told Megyn Kelly on her Sirius XM show Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly agreed with her sentiments, having described ESPN as "one of the wokest, most vocal news organizations when it comes to political viewpoints of any of them."

Earlier this week, Steele settled a bombshell lawsuit she filed last year in April 2022 against the network, claiming she was sidelined in 2021 over her controversial statements about vaccine mandates, female sports reporters and former president Barack Obama's racial identity during a September 29 podcast episode of Uncut With Jay Cutler.

Steele argued that it violated her First Amendment rights and Connecticut free-speech laws, having since celebrated that she successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney.

Article continues below advertisement
former espn host sage steele felt singled out different rules
Source: 2018 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Steele at the Mickey's 90th Spectacular Taping at the Shrine Auditorium.

The SportsCenter alum said she decided to leave so she can exercise her rights more freely, adding that she was grateful for "so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years" and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

"Listen, all I ever wanted was consistency," Steele admitted to Kelly. "And if we are allowing my peers to go on social media, much less on our own airwaves, saying things that have nothing to do with sports, that are political, that are not true — quite often because the parental rights [Don't Say Gay] bill in Florida is not what many people claim that it is. Most people apparently didn't take the time to read it."

"I should be allowed on my personal time to give my opinion on my experiences personally without telling others what to do or how to feel about being biracial or being forced to take a vaccine," she doubled down.

MORE ON:
ESPN
Article continues below advertisement
former espn host sage steele felt singled out different rules
Source: MEGA

Kelly at the Time 100 Gala.

Steele said she was against apologizing for speaking her mind in 2021, but acquiesced so she could keep her role at ESPN. "I fought. And I fought. And I begged and I screamed," the TV personality told Kelly. "And I was told that if I want to keep my job, I have to apologize and I need my job. And I love my job."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
former espn host sage steele felt singled out different rules
Source: 2018 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Steele at the Mickey's 90th Spectacular Taping at the Shrine Auditorium.

As we previously reported, Steele recently made headlines when she claimed legendary late broadcaster Barbara Walters assaulted her backstage at The View, having previously discussed her tension with Walters with Cutler.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.