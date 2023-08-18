Ex-ESPN Star Sage Steele Says Barbara Walters Physically Assaulted Her in 2014 Backstage at 'The View'

The 50-year-old ESPN star claimed that Walters, who died in December at 93, physically attacked her in front of Whoopi Goldberg , telling Megyn Kelly on her podcast that the incident allegedly occurred after Steele appeared on the syndicated talk show.

Sage Steele alleged the late Barbara Walters assaulted her in 2014 in The View 's greenroom following a tension-filled segment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I was probably 4 feet from the wall and the trash can and Barbara was standing over here in front of me and she just started to back up towards me and looked at me and got close and elbowed me and it pushed me back into the wall and the trash can,” Steele explained. “I was like, ‘What did [she] just do to me? This 140-year-old woman just tried to like tackle me.’”

“It was Barbara, Whoopi, and myself in the dark greenroom on the side,” Steele answered, claiming the longtime journalist "pushed" her into a wall.

According to Steele, Goldberg was there to comfort her after the alleged assault, which she added was witnessed by Walters' co-host and The View's staffers.

“Some of the producers saw it,” Steele told Kelly. “Whoopi saw it and she was like, ‘Come here.’ And she was great. And she pulled me aside in her little area and she’s like, ‘Don’t you let her do it.’ I’m like, am I in a movie right now? One of the legends that in this industry just tried to beat me up!”

