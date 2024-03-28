Ronna McDaniel Was Offered Better Contract to Appear on Both MSNBC And NBC News Before Her Abrupt Firing: Sources

Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was offered a better and more lucrative contract to appear on both MSNBC and NBC News before she was fired by the network earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after NBC announced that McDaniel would no longer appear on the cable news outlet as a paid contributor on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter claimed that the ex-RNC chair was recruited to MSNBC by MSNBC President Rashida Jones.