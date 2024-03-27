Lara Trump's RNC Accused of Asking Job Applicants Whether 2020 Election Was Stolen During 'Unusual' Hiring Interviews: Report

The Republican National Committee allegedly asked several prospective new employees whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen during a spate of “unusual” job interviews, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, became co-chair of the RNC earlier this month, sources familiar with the matter claimed that Lara and some of ex-President Trump’s top advisors “quizzed employees about their views on the last presidential election.”