Donald Trump's Lawyers Claim Stormy Daniels 'Refused' Subpoena Connected to Hush Money Trial — Papers Were Left 'at Her Feet' Outside Bar

Donald Trump’s lawyers recently claimed that Stormy Daniels “refused” a subpoena connected to the ex-president’s criminal hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned. The subpoena was allegedly left “at her feet” outside of a New York City bar.

In the latest development to come after Trump became the first former U.S. president to appear in court on criminal charges on Monday, the ex-president’s legal team claimed that Daniels – a key witness in the case – “refused” a subpoena.