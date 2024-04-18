Home > Exclusives > Lindsie Chrisley Exclusive READ THE WITNESS STATEMENT: Lindsie Chrisley Accused of Hitting Ex-BF's Former GF After Finding Them at Home Together Source: MEGA Lindsie Chrisley and her ex were locked in a bitter restraining order battle last year. By: Whitney Vasquez Apr. 18 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Lindsie Chrisley wasn't just accused of assaulting her ex-boyfriend. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that one of Thomas Mollura's former flames also claimed Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter allegedly attacked her after finding the two of them together at his home during a late-night driveby.

A woman named Julie's sworn witness affidavit was included in Thomas' request to dismiss the temporary restraining order that Lindsie obtained against him last year. However, both Thomas and Julie claimed she was the alleged aggressor on the night of August 10, 2022, reportedly striking them both "multiple times." In the affidavit dated September 5, 2022, Julie said that Thomas was her ex-boyfriend, adding they dated for about a year and a half before ending their relationship in May 2022. "Although we had broken up a few months prior, we were still seeing each other occasionally and going back and forth until August 2022," she stated. "I didn't know who Lindsie Chrisley was or that she was involved with Thomas until the evening of August 10, 2022."

Source: MEGA Lindsie obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex Thomas Mollura in 2023 that was later dismissed.

Julie said she was staying at Thomas' house to catch a flight the next day when the doorbell rang around midnight. "I got up to pack my things and go home because it was obvious to me there were some personal issues going on that didn't involve me. I didn't want to be involved and was annoyed with Thomas," she said. Julie explained that "since I was leaving, I was the first person to open the door," where she allegedly discovered Lindsie "standing in the doorway." Julie went on to describe the alleged horrific attack.

"I remember her first words to me were something about being a w----, she was yelling and upset. She lunged at me and hit me, making contact somewhere around my head/face and upper body area but I pushed her back. She lunged at me again, at my face/head and I believe may have tried grabbing my hair again, pushing me against the brick wall which scratched up my hands and arms," her witness statement read. "I pushed her back and I believe she was attempting to come attack again but Thomas came out intervened, and maneuver Lindsie on the lawn to get Lindsie off of me. She was kicking and hitting him in the face/head and groin, very hysterical. She was yelling at Thomas that he shouldn't have been doing this, he met her family, calling him a piece of s---, etc."

Source: MEGA; @lindsiechrisley/Instagram; RadarOnline.com Thomas fought against her claims, including images of nasty scratches to his neck, arm, and forehead to show she was the alleged aggressor.

She said Thomas deescalated the alleged physical situation by threatening to call the cops but Lindsie's verbal lashing didn't stop. "In front of Thomas and I in the yard, Lindsie was making threats that she would drag Thomas through the mud like her ex-husband, and referencing how much power she has with the Chief of Police to pull my tags and see who owned the car, and that essentially, he picked the wrong girl to mess with," Julie claimed.

Thomas' former flame said she left him and Lindsie after about an hour but spoke to him before her trip the following day. Julie later discovered that Thomas "blocked" her and "was trying to reconcile with Lindsie." Julie admitted she reached out to Lindsie "to clarify her side," noting that her and Thomas' stories "did not align" but after several back-and-forth conversations "it was becoming unproductive."

Lindsie allegedly didn't take the hint, with Julie claiming the ex-reality star continued to contact her. "It was clear to me that Lindsie's objective of the conversation was convincing me that Thomas did not love me, that he loved her, and if I was going to remain in contact or still going to pursue a relationship with Thomas. I assured her multiple times that I was not interested in pursuing or maintaining any sort of relationship with Thomas and asked that we discontinue to conversation," she said.

Source: MEGA But Lindsie claimed he "pushed her out of a car" and allegedly "hit her" and "pulled her hair out."

Julie claimed the last time she spoke to Lindsie was on October 1, 2022, saying she woke up around 2 AM to "back-to-back calls and messages from Thomas." She alleged she ignored Thomas' attempts but noticed that Lindsie had reportedly texted her, "Julie are you awake, Thomas just left my parents' house, please call me it's important." She stated that she called Lindsie, who was in the car with her sister — presumably Savannah Chrisley — "and the first thing she said was that Thomas assaulted her, and explained that Thomas hit her, pulled her hair out, pushed her out of a car."

Calling her recollection "alarming," Julie claimed Lindsie's sister jumped in when she asked why the situation escalated, alleging that "Thomas was talking about how women should be equal to men and pay for half of things if they can." Eventually, Lindsie allegedly "said something to Thomas about his children and that was when he allegedly assaulted her." She then claimed that Lindsie sent her pictures of "scratches on her face," adding she continued "talking s--- about Thomas." Lindsie proceeded to tell her "she talked to the police and was being escorted to the police station," alleging that Thomas had assaulted her "multiple times," including another alleged instance in Orlando where she claimed her son, Jackson, reportedly "saw Thomas grab her." Julie said she stopped conversing with Lindsie after the ex-TV starlet asked her if she "had hopes" to reconcile with Thomas.

Source: RadarOnline.com Thomas' ex vouched for him after claiming she was also allegedly assaulted by Lindsie.

"He told me that she was accusing him of hitting her, when in fact she has been the one who was physically, verbally, and emotionally abusive," she charged.

Julie alleged she "never" felt threatened by Thomas during their relationship. "But from my own experience, Lindsie has been the aggressor verbally and physically. For my experience with Thomas, during our relationship of a year and a half, we never had issues, we never fought, Thomas never raised his voice to me nor threatened me. I never felt that he would do anything to harm me," she said. Julie revealed she was speaking out on Thomas' behalf because "Lindsie has a history of dramatizing and making false claims that damage characters of those close to her," adding that "mainly, this would affect Thomas's children greatly if she claims any false accusations against Thomas publicly."

We told you first — Lindsie was granted a temporary restraining order against her on-again, off-again boyfriend after describing the shocking car incident from October 2022, in which she claimed Thomas allegedly attacked her. However, he fought against her accusations, providing a police report with alleged injury photos to show he was hurt in their reported altercation. Lindsie's restraining order was later dismissed. RadarOnline.com reached out to Lindsie's rep for comment.

