‘The Sabotage Be Real’: Nicki Minaj Goes Off About Flights Issues, Officials ‘Searching Through’ Her Purse Ahead of Montreal Concert

Nicki Minaj was late to her concert last night in Montreal — but the rapper said it was not her fault and blamed people who tried to “sabotage” her from making the show, RadarOnline.com has learned. Around 11 PM in Montreal, Minaj sent out a message about alleged issues she had with her flight.

Source: MEGA The rapper accused unidentified people of sabotage.

She explained, “Yesterday my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down @ 12:58 pm. Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A 70K G4 and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I’d have to get on next. They thought wrong.” Minaj continued, “Today, we asked if we could leave at 1 pm. They said no, we could leave at 3 pm. Then they said that won’t work, we’d need to leave at 5 pm. ?!?!!!!! Yup. For a 930 pm show in Canada.”

Source: MEGA Minaj said she believed the people thought her husband was with her.

She said, “When we got to the plane, they then said they were “STILL FUELING”. At 630pm, they said they were “still fueling” (for an hour & a half flight).” Minaj said the drama didn’t stop there. She said things were weird once she landed.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper said, “When we did get to Canada, they did a bunch of stuff they didn’t do the last 2 times I came for the OVO FEST. They started searching through my personal purses. Usually, they take me to the car with my purses & check the bigger luggage. Nope. Not this time. They know I have a show, they know we’re 20 mins away. They know we don’t have a police escort. The sabotage be real but GOD IS REALER.”

Source: MEGA MInaj still made the show.

She told fans, “I’ll be on stage in 15 minutes. Barbz, I can’t wait to see you. Love you. My apologies. I’m going to get to the bottom of this when I get off stage.” Later, she added, “My husband has been on the entire tour btw.” Minaj said, “They prob thought he was tryna come to the Montreal show. LMFAOOOOO. They wanted a moment 4 life. I love being the prettiest, smartest, most talented MAIN character on earth.”

Source: MEGA Minaj and her husband were ordered to pay a six-figure sum in a civil lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty recently approved permission from the court to travel with the rapper on her overseas tour dates. On top of the alleged sabotage attempts, Minaj and Petty were recently ordered to pay a six-figure sum over an alleged assault.