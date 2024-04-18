Home > Exclusives > Brian Wilson Exclusive Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Unable to Remember Children’s Names, ‘Mostly Difficult to Understand,’ Lawyer Reveals Ahead of Conservatorship Hearing Source: MEGA Brian's family is asking the court to place the singer under a conservatorship. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 18 2024, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

Beach Boys’ singer Brian Wilson was “confused” when asked about his family’s plan to place him under a conservatorship due to his dementia —but his court-appointed lawyer believed the move would be the best for the entertainer after a recent meeting. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the lawyer appointed by the court to speak to Wilson about the proposed conservatorship recently met with the singer.

Source: MEGA Brian was diagnosed with dementia.

The lawyer said he met with Wilson on April 15 at his “impeccably well-maintained residence in Beverly Hills, California, where he resides with 2 of his children, a long-term live-in caregiver, as well as other caregivers that assist him with his daily activities.” He added, [Wilson] uses a walker to get around, but only with the help of one of his caretakers who steadies him and helps him get into and out of the walker.”

Source: MEGA Brian with his bandmates.

The lawyer said Wilson was “well oriented as to person, place and time, acknowledging and responding to his name, providing me with his date of birth, the time of day, and the current date, but was unable to give me the names of his children other than the names of the two daughters who live with him.” Wilson has 7 children.

Source: MEGA Brian's family says this is the best move for him.

The report said Wilson was “mostly difficult to understand and gave very short responses to questions and comments. He said that he was not expecting my visit and when told that the court had appointed me to represent him in the court proceedings concerning the appointment of co-conservators of his person, he was confused as to the need for co-conservators, but confirmed that the petitioners have worked with him for years and clearly acknowledged they were his long time managers who he placed his trust in, and further said he would truth them to act in his best interests.”

Source: MEGA Brian could only remember 2 of his children's names.

Wilson told the court he had relied on his wife before her recent death. The lawyer said, “Wilson said that he votes and wants to continue to do so” The court-appointed lawyer said he recommended approving the conservatorship.

As we first previously, Wilson’s longtime manager LeeAnn Hard asked to be appointed conservator with his family’s blessing. The family said “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.” “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” the family added. A hearing on the petition is set for later this month.