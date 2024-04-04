Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Conservatorship: Family Reveals Details of Singer's Dementia Battle in Court
Brian Wilson’s family revealed new details of the Beach Boys singer's tragic dementia battle in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, LeeAnn Hard, one of the two individuals Wilson’s family proposed to serve as co-conservator, amended the recent petition.
In the new filing, Hart asked that she be permitted to administer medications appropriate for the care and treatment of major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia).”
Hard explained that Wilson “lacks capacity to give informed consent to the administration of those medications.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wilson’s family filed to place him under a conservatorship in February.
The family said the 81-year-old was suffering from “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia).”
Wilson lost his long-time wife Melinda in January. His children said a conservatorship was needed after their mother’s death.
Melinda, “attended to Mr. Wilson's daily living needs, as Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”
“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos, and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” Wilson’s family told People.
“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” the statement continued.
Ramos is Wilson’s housekeeper.
Hard and Sievers were suggested by the family to serve as co-conservators because they “have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them.”
The family said the intent is to “ensure that all of Mr. Wilson's daily living needs are [satisfied] and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home.”
In the petition, Wilson’s family said the singer wouldn't be able to attend court hearings.
“He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose,” a note from Wilson’s doctor read. “Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”
A hearing has been set for later this month.