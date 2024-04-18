'Not Permissible': Donald Trump Accused of Violating Judge's Gag Order by Citing Fox News 'Liberal Activist' Jury Conspiracy

Donald Trump was accused of violating Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order this week after he cited a “liberal activist” jury conspiracy theory put forth by Fox News host Jesse Watters, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Trump made history on Monday by becoming the first former U.S. president to appear in court on criminal charges, the already embattled ex-president was accused of violating the judge’s gag order.