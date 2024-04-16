Megyn Kelly Slams Disgraced Former CNN Anchor Jeffrey Toobin Over Clarence Thomas Remarks
Political pundit and SiriusXM radio host Megyn Kelly slammed disgraced former CNN anchor Jeffrey Toobin after he called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a "disgrace," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly didn't hold back when she responded to Toobin's X post about Thomas and the January 6 insurrection.
On Tuesday, a post from Toobin caught Kelly's attention — and she was quick to call out the lawyer and author about his tarnished reputation.
"In oral argument today, Justice Thomas is minimizing the severity of the 1/6 insurrection at the Capitol. Perhaps that's because his wife was part of the conspiracy. What a disgrace that he's sitting on this case #SCOTUS," Toobin wrote in the post, which had replies turned off for any user he doesn't follow or mention.
Kelly quoted Toobin's original post and added her two cents on his opinion of Justice Thomas.
"Hi Toobin - fyi you waived your right to use the term “disgraced” about other lawyers when you took your d--- out of your pants and jerked off in front of your colleagues," Kelly replied.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Megyn Kelly Believes Donald Trump Will Be Found Guilty in New York Hush Money Case: 'He Shouldn’t, but He’s Going to Get Convicted'
- 'Children at Dem-SNBC Are Mad': Megyn Kelly Mocks NBC and MSNBC Anchors' Outrage Over Now Fired Ronna McDaniel's Hiring
- Ronna McDaniel Meets With Megyn Kelly's Powerhouse Media Attorney to Discuss Legal Options After NBC News Firing: Report
Social media users got a kick out of Kelly's response, with one replying, "LOL!!! Shots fired!" Another user said they "loved that she called him right out!" A third joined Kelly in mocking the author, stating, "You think he would at least refrain from using the phrase 'oral argument' lol."
Kelly was referring to Toobin's infamous Zoom meeting when he was caught masturbating. The incident eventually led to his ousting from CNN.
Kelly's response to Toobin followed previous posts she made in regard to the Supreme Court hearing on Donald Trump's presidential immunity case.
The nine justices will hear arguments regarding the ex-president's immunity from conspiracy and obstruction charges related to the 2020 presidential election.
Kelly weighed in on Trump's ongoing legal woes, writing in an X post, "BIG- Supreme Court arg on whether “obstructing an official proceeding” can form the basis for a crim charge vs J6 Ds (INCLUDING TRUMP - this is the heart of Smith’s J6 case vs him) is not going well for the govt. At all. (All 6 conservatives sound on side of the defense.)"
The SiriusXM host added, "If they side with the defense here, it guts Jack Smith’s DC case against Trump. Huge huge import."
The SCOTUS immunity hearing centers on the 2020 election interference case brought on by special counsel Jack Smith.
In August 2023, a grand jury voted to indict the ex-president on four counts of conspiracy and obstruction related to his actions after the 2020 presidential election, which he lost.
According to the indictment, Trump is accused of spreading "lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won."