YouTuber Jack Doherty Argues Self-Defense in Lawsuit Brought by Party Guest Punched by His Security Guard
Jack Doherty denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit brought by a man who was punched by the YouTuber's bodyguard at a Halloween party and claimed to have acted in self-defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chase Gardella took legal action against the social media star and bodyguard Kane Kongg (real name: Justin Goslee) after the incident was captured on tape last fall, as we previously reported.
Doherty had posted a clip of the incident when it took place late Oct., capturing the moments leading up to the dispute at a seasonal bash thrown by fellow internet star David Dobrik.
Per the lawsuit, Doherty allegedly said, "We're gonna fight. Us two versus you two, alright go."
Gardella could be seen yelling at Kongg about something in the video before the security guard told Gardella "watch who you're talking to" and landed a punch that knocked him to the ground.
The plaintiff is seeking damages for assault, battery, negligent hiring, aiding and abetting, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress after sustaining what he described as serious physical injuries to his "head, face, and neck."
Adding insult to injury, Gardella stated that Doherty "continues to generate income" due to the many views on his video, all to the plaintiff's "detriment."
Gardella was "severely injured and reasonably feared [the bodyguard] was going to continue to physically harm him," according to the lawsuit which claimed Kongg was "acting at the direction of his employer."
Doherty and his codefendants, however, denied wrongdoing and argued that the plaintiff should have not acted in a careless manner leading up to the incident, claiming they acted in self-defense.
"These answering Defendants are informed and believe, and thereon allege, that Plaintiff failed to exercise reasonable and ordinary care, caution, or prudence for their own safety in order to avoid the alleged accident. The resulting injuries and damages, if any, sustained by Plaintiff were proximately caused and contributed to by the negligence of Plaintiff," the docs stated.
However, the plaintiff stated that he feels otherwise. "This was a disgusting, unprovoked assault on a young man by a professional boxer at the direction of his social media influencer employer," Gardella's attorney, Greyson Goody, previously shared in a statement.
"Chase was minding his own business, enjoying a fun Halloween Party with friends when he was brutally attacked by a man several times larger than him. This sort of behavior by Jack Doherty and his cronies needs to end. Chase suffered serious injuries that could derail his life and career."