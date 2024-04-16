YouTuber Jack Doherty Argues Self-Defense in Lawsuit Brought by Party Guest Punched by His Security Guard

Doherty had posted a clip of the incident when it took place late Oct., capturing the moments leading up to the dispute at a seasonal bash thrown by fellow internet star David Dobrik.

Per the lawsuit, Doherty allegedly said, "We're gonna fight. Us two versus you two, alright go."

Gardella could be seen yelling at Kongg about something in the video before the security guard told Gardella "watch who you're talking to" and landed a punch that knocked him to the ground.

The plaintiff is seeking damages for assault, battery, negligent hiring, aiding and abetting, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress after sustaining what he described as serious physical injuries to his "head, face, and neck."