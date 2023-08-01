Home > Exclusives > YouTube Exclusive MrBeast Slammed By Burger Business Partner For Filing ‘Meritless’ $10 Million Lawsuit, YouTube Star Accused of ‘Bullying Tactics’ Source: @mrbeast/instagram;mrbeastburger.com By: Ryan Naumann Aug. 1 2023, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

MrBeast’s business partner has fired back at his $10 million lawsuit seeking to be let out of their deal — claiming the complaint was filled with “false statements and inaccuracies,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The YouTube star’s partner, Virtual Dining Concepts, has hired prominent powerhouse attorney and former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent them in the battle.

They called MrBeast’s lawsuit, “a thinly-veiled attempt to distract from Mr. Donaldson’s and Beast Investments’ breaches of the agreements between the parties."

Virtual Dining Concepts claimed MrBeast brought his recent lawsuit only after it refused to renegotiate their deal adding that MrBeast “recently attempted to negotiate a new deal to serve his own monetary interests. When VDC refused to accede to his bullying tactics to give up more of the brand to him, he filed this ill-advised and meritless lawsuit seeking to undermine the MrBeast Burger brand and terminate his existing contractual obligations without cause.”

Stressing the excellent quality of its food, prepared by well-established restaurants and the overwhelmingly positive customer responses, VDC stated that “The alleged basis for Mr. Donaldson’s complaint is that his reputation has been “materially and irreparably” tarnished by the MrBeast Burger brand." "In reality, Mr. Donaldson’s notoriety has grown exponentially over the life of the MrBeast Burger brand, in part because of the MrBeast Burger brand itself,” the company added.

Virtual Dining Concept said it looks forward to being “vindicated in court” adding that “VDC will continue to help the restaurant industry as we work to promptly resolve this unfortunate dispute. We had hoped [MrBeast] would act honorably.” Instead, the company asserted that “he will face the consequences in court when VDC files its claims against him.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, MrBeast [real name: Jimmy Donaldson] sued his business partner Virtual Dining Concepts for $10 million. In the complaint, MrBeast said he partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts in 2020 to launch and run a brand called MrBeast Burger.

"The goal of the business was simple: relying entirely on the strength of MrBeast’s brand, the business would create a virtual restaurant with a selection of MrBeast-branded food items, but would then partner with existing restaurants who would prepare those items and share in a significant portion of the revenue from their sales," the suit read. "The business model would not compete with its partner restaurants, but would instead generate significant additional revenue for them that did not require brick-and-mortar service (the menu items are only ordered online or through food delivery applications such as Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats)."

However, the YouTube star accused Virtual Dining Concepts of being “focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products.” The suit claimed customers received orders that were “late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible.” MrBeast said the complaints had caused his reputation harm. He sued demanding to be let out of the agreement.