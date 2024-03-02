Mia Goth Fighting $500k Battery Lawsuit Brought By ‘MaXXXine’ Extra Over Alleged Kick on Set

Actress Mia Goth denied the allegations she intentionally kicked a film extra on the set of her upcoming horror film and then belittled him in the bathroom. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Goth asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss the claims brought by a man named James Hunter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Hunter sued Goth, director Ti West and A24. In the lawsuit, Hunter claimed he worked as a background extra on the upcoming film Maxxine — the third film in the series featuring X and Pearl.

Hunter claimed Goth kicked him in the head during a scene. The man claimed it went down during a late-night shoot. Hunter said he was playing dead for hours while wearing a robe and covered in fake blood from head to toe. The extra said the conditions were rough and he had to endure, "ants and mosquitoes."

Per the lawsuit, Goth, the lead of the film, was instructed to run past the extra, step over him and stare, and then continue to run. Hunter said Goth was not being careful and kept “nearly” stepping on him during the takes.

The extra said Goth was warned by the staff to not step on Hunter. He said she then “intentionally kicked” him in the head with her boot. Hunter said the kick caused him serious pain and stiffness in his neck. He said he later learned from his doctor that he suffered a concussion.

Hunter accused Goth of targeting him after the incident. He said she came up to him in the bathroom and "taunted, mocked, and belittled" him. The drama didn’t stop there. Hunter claimed the fake blood the crew put on him stuck to his body and caused pain when taking off.

Hunter said he wasn’t asked to return to the set after the incident with Goth. He demanded $500k in damages for alleged battery and wrongful termination. In her newly filed response, Goth argued, “If any of the allegations in the Complaint occurred, which Defendant denies, then each and every cause of action alleged against Defendant therein is barred because Plaintiff consented to and approved all the acts and/or omissions about which Plaintiff now complains.”

Further, Goth said any damages allegedly suffered by Hunter “were not proximately caused by any acts or omissions of” her. Goth asked that all claims against her be dismissed, and her attorney fees be covered. The director and A24 both denied all allegations of wrongdoing in their recently filed responses. A judge has yet to rule.