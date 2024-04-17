Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Lindsie Chrisley
Exclusive

SEE THE PHOTOS: Lindsie Chrisley's Ex Shows Off Alleged Assault Injuries After Claiming She Attacked Him in Six-Inch Stilettos

lindsie chrisley assault ex boyfriend injury photos heels restraining order pp
Source: @lindsiechrisley/Instagram; RadarOnline.com

The images showcased nasty scratches to his neck, arm, and forehead.

By:

Apr. 17 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Lindsie Chrisley's ex revealed the aftermath of their alleged explosive altercation, showcasing nasty scratches to his neck, arm, and forehead that he said came from Todd's eldest daughter — and only RadarOnline.com has the photos of his injuries.

The shocking images were laid bare in Thomas Mollura's request to dismiss the temporary protective order that Lindsie obtained against him, claiming she was the aggressor in their volatile on-again, off-again relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
lindsie chrisley assault ex boyfriend injury photos heels restraining order
Source: RadarOnline.com

Lindsie and her ex, Thomas Mollura, were locked in a horrible restraining order battle last year.

RadarOnline.com told you first — Lindsie and her ex, Thomas Mollura, were locked in a horrible restraining order battle last year, with the former pair hurling shocking allegations of domestic violence against the other. After she was granted a temporary protective order, Thomas fought tooth and nail to get it dismissed, providing a police report, a witness statement, and an urgent care visit with photos to back up his claims that she allegedly assaulted him on at least two occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

The images, taken by the Roswell Police Department and acquired by this outlet exclusively, showed Thomas with what appeared to be abrasions to his right forehead, chin, and left jaw, as documented by the medical professional during his October 1, 2022 visit.

The doctor noted that the two forehead injuries were "superficial" lacerations, adding that Thomas also had "abrasions over [his] entire forearm."

Article continues below advertisement
lindsie chrisley assault ex boyfriend injury photos heels restraining order
Source: RadarOnline.com

Thomas claimed a "highly intoxicated" Lindsie allegedly attacked him while he was driving.

Article continues below advertisement

The photos showed what the examiner noted. The report revealed that Thomas was released from their care after his examination, with the medical professional informing him that "we are limited in an UC setting to [a] full evaluation of assault" and suggesting he go to the emergency room which he declined.

MORE ON:
Lindsie Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement

Thomas claimed that "he sustained these injuries early this morning from LINDSIE while he was with her and driving in Tennessee."

"Ms. Chrisley became highly intoxicated at dinner and on the drive home on I-65, she threw a cell phone at his face twice and kicked Mr. Mollura in the face while wearing six-inch stilettos several times," per the police report that was also dated October 1, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
lindsie chrisley assault ex boyfriend injury photos heels restraining order
Source: RadarOnline.com

The alleged altercation happened in October 2022, but Lindsie told a different story.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas claimed he was forced to pull over and "had to physically hold Ms. Chrisley back from attacking him" but Lindsie allegedly "continued to strike Mr. Mollura in the face by throwing her phone and kicking him in the face from the passenger seat."

He allegedly pulled his vehicle over two more times on his way to Todd and Julie's subdivision. During the final stop, he "requested Ms. Chrisley to exit his vehicle" but "she refused."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
lindsie chrisley
Source: MEGA

Her restraining order against her ex was eventually dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement

"At that point Mr. Mollura discarded her purse and cell phone in an effort to prompt her to depart the vehicle so that she would not continue her violence towards him and would not block him from leaving," he claimed, adding that he "attempted to remove her from his vehicle 2 different times. When unsuccessful, Mr. Mollura agreed to drive both parties back to Ms. Chrisley’s parent’s residence."

However, Lindsie told a different story about how the alleged events unfolded, claiming he attacked her. RadarOnline.com broke the news that Lindsie's restraining order against Thomas was eventually dismissed.

We reached out to Lindsie and Thomas' lawyers for comment on Tuesday. So far, no word back.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.