SEE THE PHOTOS: Lindsie Chrisley's Ex Shows Off Alleged Assault Injuries After Claiming She Attacked Him in Six-Inch Stilettos
Lindsie Chrisley's ex revealed the aftermath of their alleged explosive altercation, showcasing nasty scratches to his neck, arm, and forehead that he said came from Todd's eldest daughter — and only RadarOnline.com has the photos of his injuries.
The shocking images were laid bare in Thomas Mollura's request to dismiss the temporary protective order that Lindsie obtained against him, claiming she was the aggressor in their volatile on-again, off-again relationship.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Lindsie and her ex, Thomas Mollura, were locked in a horrible restraining order battle last year, with the former pair hurling shocking allegations of domestic violence against the other. After she was granted a temporary protective order, Thomas fought tooth and nail to get it dismissed, providing a police report, a witness statement, and an urgent care visit with photos to back up his claims that she allegedly assaulted him on at least two occasions.
The images, taken by the Roswell Police Department and acquired by this outlet exclusively, showed Thomas with what appeared to be abrasions to his right forehead, chin, and left jaw, as documented by the medical professional during his October 1, 2022 visit.
The doctor noted that the two forehead injuries were "superficial" lacerations, adding that Thomas also had "abrasions over [his] entire forearm."
The photos showed what the examiner noted. The report revealed that Thomas was released from their care after his examination, with the medical professional informing him that "we are limited in an UC setting to [a] full evaluation of assault" and suggesting he go to the emergency room which he declined.
- Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Accused of Punching Ex-Boyfriend and His GF in Explosive Altercation: Police Report
- EXPOSED: Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie and Ex-Boyfriend Accused Each Other of Abuse in Nasty Restraining Order Battle
- Inside Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie's Dark Extortion Accusations About Soon-To-Be Incarcerated Father Over Explicit Tape
Thomas claimed that "he sustained these injuries early this morning from LINDSIE while he was with her and driving in Tennessee."
"Ms. Chrisley became highly intoxicated at dinner and on the drive home on I-65, she threw a cell phone at his face twice and kicked Mr. Mollura in the face while wearing six-inch stilettos several times," per the police report that was also dated October 1, 2022.
Thomas claimed he was forced to pull over and "had to physically hold Ms. Chrisley back from attacking him" but Lindsie allegedly "continued to strike Mr. Mollura in the face by throwing her phone and kicking him in the face from the passenger seat."
He allegedly pulled his vehicle over two more times on his way to Todd and Julie's subdivision. During the final stop, he "requested Ms. Chrisley to exit his vehicle" but "she refused."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"At that point Mr. Mollura discarded her purse and cell phone in an effort to prompt her to depart the vehicle so that she would not continue her violence towards him and would not block him from leaving," he claimed, adding that he "attempted to remove her from his vehicle 2 different times. When unsuccessful, Mr. Mollura agreed to drive both parties back to Ms. Chrisley’s parent’s residence."
However, Lindsie told a different story about how the alleged events unfolded, claiming he attacked her. RadarOnline.com broke the news that Lindsie's restraining order against Thomas was eventually dismissed.
We reached out to Lindsie and Thomas' lawyers for comment on Tuesday. So far, no word back.