SEE THE PHOTOS: Lindsie Chrisley's Ex Shows Off Alleged Assault Injuries After Claiming She Attacked Him in Six-Inch Stilettos

Lindsie Chrisley's ex revealed the aftermath of their alleged explosive altercation, showcasing nasty scratches to his neck, arm, and forehead that he said came from Todd's eldest daughter — and only RadarOnline.com has the photos of his injuries.

The shocking images were laid bare in Thomas Mollura's request to dismiss the temporary protective order that Lindsie obtained against him, claiming she was the aggressor in their volatile on-again, off-again relationship.