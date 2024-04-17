Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Accused of Punching Ex-Boyfriend and His GF in Explosive Altercation: Police Report

Incarcerated Todd Chrisley's oldest daughter Lindsie was accused of having a "history of violence" against one of her exes and allegedly attacking his girlfriend during a heated altercation, according to an explosive police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.

As this outlet reported, Lindsie and her ex, Thomas Mollura, were locked in a bitter restraining order battle last year after her famous reality TV father and stepmom went to prison for fraud. While Lindsie was granted a temporary protective order against Thomas, it was later dismissed, and we've got the paper trail of the disturbing back-and-forth allegations detailing the alleged violence he said she inflicted on him and another female during their on-again, off-again relationship.

Source: MEGA Thomas accused Lindsie of striking him and his girlfriend in August 2022.

Thomas filed an incident report obtained by RadarOnline.com with the Roswell Police Department in Georgia on October 1, 2022, in which an officer noted that he "observed apparent injuries on his face, neck, and left arm." When asked about the alleged injuries, Thomas claimed "he sustained these injuries early this morning from LINDSIE while he was with her and driving in Tennessee."

Thomas told the officer that "he was at the CHRISLEY residence earlier this morning/late last night" and was allegedly advised by Todd "to leave for his 'safety.'" The police report noted that Lindsie's ex "did NOT feel" like her father was addressing him in a threatening manner. Thomas also claimed there were "several instances involving physical altercations from LINDSIE in Tennessee, Atlanta and Florida," outlining one particularly shocking alleged incident in August 2022, in which he said Lindsie attacked him and his girlfriend, Julie, who was at his home.

Source: MEGA He said Todd Chrisley advised him "to leave" their home "for his 'safety.'"

"THOMAS advised on August 10th- August 11th around midnight, a female who he identified as LINDSIE CHRISLEY, showed up to his residence unannounced.THOMAS advised he was with another female at his house, JULIE DOVU, that night when LINDSIE arrived at his residence," the police report stated. Thomas told the officer he saw Lindsie's white Lexus in front of his house before allegedly circling his cul-de-sac and parking in the neighbor's driveway.

Source: MEGA Lindsie and her ex were in a back-and-forth restraining order battle.

Todd's daughter allegedly started a "verbal altercation" with Julie when she answered his door. Thomas claimed things turned physical, alleging Lindsie "struck him and JULIE twice." "THOMAS states he was struck with a closed fist in the face area twice and JULIE was struck in the face and back of her head. I asked THOMAS if he or JULIE sustained any visible injuries during this incident and THOMAS advised he took pictures but he has since got a new cell phone and would have to see if those photos were saved where he could retrieve them," the report read.

According to Thomas, Lindsie knew that Julie was at his home because she "provided" her license plate to a "'friend' who allegedly works for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office" and told her who the vehicle was registered to. He also claimed that Lindsie called his ex-wife, Whitney Mollura, "and admitted to this incident and running JULIE`S license plate with the assistance of the 'friend' from Cherokee County Sheriff's Office."

Source: MEGA She obtained a temporary restraining order that was later dismissed.

Thomas also went to urgent care over the alleged injuries he suffered while driving Lindsie around Tennessee, with an MD noting he had "2 abrasions to right forehead, 1 to right chin and 1 to left jaw." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lindsie and Thomas' lawyers for comment.

