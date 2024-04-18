Dismissed Juror in Hush Money Case Says Trump Looked 'Bored' And 'Less Orange' in Person

A potential juror in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial spoke out about her experience after being dismissed for admitting she would be unable to remain neutral on the divisive matter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

MSNBC reporter Yasmin Vossoughian interviewed the woman, identified only as "Kat" Thursday morning, just after Judge Juan Merchan excused her from the courtroom during day four of the hush money trial in Manhattan.

When Vossoughian asked why she was dismissed, Kat responded: "Because I couldn't be impartial."