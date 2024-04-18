'Ridiculous and Gross': Donald Trump Nicknamed 'Hitler Pig' by President Joe Biden's Younger Staffers: Report
President Joe Biden’s younger staffers reportedly nicknamed Donald Trump “Hitler Pig” amid the ex-president’s recent spate of political problems and legal woes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Trump became the first former U.S. president to appear in court on criminal charges on Monday, it was revealed that Biden’s staffers awarded the embattled ex-president a particularly cruel nickname.
According to Daily Mail, one Biden staffer referred to Trump as “Hitler Pig” on Monday after Trump appeared to fall asleep during the first day of his criminal hush money trial in New York.
“Hitler Pig sleepy,” the Biden staffer allegedly wrote to a CNN reporter following reports that Trump fell asleep mid-trial.
Meanwhile, at least four additional Biden staffers confirmed to Politico that Trump was nicknamed “Hitler Pig.”
According to those staffers, the nickname was created shortly after Trump met with Kanye West and accused white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022.
“Hey, did you see what Hitler Pig said?” the Biden staffers reportedly text one another after ex-President Trump says something particularly newsworthy.
Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign fired back against President Biden and President Biden’s staffers amid the “Hitler Pig” nickname reports.
“Joe Biden talks a lot about decency, but he and his staff don't have a decent bone in their bodies,” Brian Hughes, a senior campaign adviser for ex-President Trump, said in a statement this week.
“These ridiculous and gross comments reflect the failure and dishonesty of the entire Biden operation,” Hughes added.
It should be noted that President Biden has never referred to his predecessor by the controversial nickname.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s “Hitler Pig” nickname was only exposed this week because the 45th president allegedly fell asleep during the first day of his criminal hush money trial in Manhattan on Monday.
One Biden staffer reportedly used the nickname when responding to New York Times writer Maggie Haberman’s claim that Trump fell asleep.
Trump was immediately mocked for allegedly falling asleep mid-trial. Users on social media provided him with more nicknames such as “Sleepy Don,” “DonSnoreleone,” and “The Nodfather.”
“SleepyDon was up late rage-posting on Truth Social,” the anti-Trump group Lincoln Project quipped.
“He's not changing his sleeping patterns and he can't have 10 diet cokes in the courtroom,” comedian Dana Goldberg joked. “He's going to fall asleep every. single. day.”
Trump’s campaign has since refuted the reports that the 45th president fell asleep in court on Monday. His team called the reports “100 percent fake news.”
“This is 100% Fake News coming from 'journalists' who weren't even in the courtroom,” Trump’s campaign team responded in a statement.