Jon Voight Gushes Over Donald Trump In Video Urging Vote For 'The Only President' Who Can 'Save Israel' and USA From 'Barbaric Animals'
Actor Jon Voight praised Donald Trump in a video urging the public to vote for the former officeholder, who he argued would "step up to the plate of justice and overrule the barbaric animals destroying" the United States and Israel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Academy Award-winning actor and father of Angelina Jolie posted the video to X Wednesday, a week after he chatted with the former president at Mar-a-Lago.
Voight sat in front of an American flag and touted Trump as "the only president that can save these countries once and for all."
"This life is full of injustice. This land of Israel is in danger. The land of the free, the USA is in danger," the actor warned. "Let us all come together and make these countries safe again. We must stop this war, we must stop this darkness. This negative plague that is lingering."
"How?" he continued, "Vote. For the only president that can save these countries once and for all, let all nations bloom, let them shine. And my friends, the only way, President Donald J. Trump."
The actor claimed that only Trump "can take this hardship and turn it into a magnificent triumph. He can wipe out this swamp and bring glory. Bring justice."
"And he will help save Israel and warn these enemies that they will pay the price of their injustice for their disgraceful actions."
Voight, who has long been a vocal Trump supporter, went on to say that if the presumed Republican nominee were to win the presidency this year, he would "step up to the plate of justice and overrule the barbaric animals destroying our country the USA and destroying the beautiful sacred land," referring to Israel.
"This evil must be wiped out and the gift of life restored with harmony, with faith, with safety, with love, and this is God's promise," the actor concluded.
During his visit to Mar-a-Lago last week, Trump also had praise for Voight, telling bystanders the actor was "the greatest guy," and that "every one of his movies was a smash."
Trump also once reposted a video of Voight comparing the former president to "Jesus."
"Believe. That the man that can help this nation, the one man that was ridiculed, destroyed as Jesus, Trump, can come back and save the American dream for all. And make America great with the dignity, with the power of who she is," the actor said in the June 2023 clip.
In 2019, during his presidency, Trump awarded Voight with the National Medal of Arts “for his exceptional capacity as an actor to portray deeply complex characters. Captivating audiences, he has given us insights into the richness of the human mind and heart," per CNN.
The former president also appointed Voight as a trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts until 2024.
The actor had previously referred to Trump as “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”