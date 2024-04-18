Jon Voight Gushes Over Donald Trump In Video Urging Vote For 'The Only President' Who Can 'Save Israel' and USA From 'Barbaric Animals'

Actor Jon Voight praised Donald Trump in a video urging the public to vote for the former officeholder, who he argued would "step up to the plate of justice and overrule the barbaric animals destroying" the United States and Israel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Academy Award-winning actor and father of Angelina Jolie posted the video to X Wednesday, a week after he chatted with the former president at Mar-a-Lago.

Voight sat in front of an American flag and touted Trump as "the only president that can save these countries once and for all."