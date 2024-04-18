'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss After Drug Arrest Drama
1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her shocking slim down in new selfies months after she faced a run-in with the law, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The TLC personality was all smiles while posing for the camera in snaps that displayed her dramatic weight loss following bariatric surgery at the end of 2022.
Tammy tipped the scales at 725 pounds and has since lost a staggering 440 pounds, revealing she was down to 285 in Dec. 2023.
"One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people," Slaton said. "But for me it was huge."
Her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith was even impressed with her results after seeing the new photos she shared to her Instagram this week, proudly writing, "You are killing it!"
Fans of the reality star were quick to spot her defined collarbones, praising her progress.
Tammy sent shockwaves last August following news that she was arrested and charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in her home state of Kentucky days after her late husband Caleb Willingham's funeral. A Sturgis police officer responded to the complaint on August 4.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the officer stated that he could "smell marijuana coming from the vehicle" when he made contact with the driver. Slaton then admitted to having "approximately an ounce or more of marijuana" with her at the time in her purse.
Tammy was ordered to complete a Marijuana Education Program and the case was deferred for six months and may be dismissed.
- Brittany Cartwright Says 'Mean' Jax Taylor Treated Her 'Like His Punching Bag' As 'Sexless Marriage' Fell Apart
- '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Happier Than Ever' With New GF After Late Husband Caleb's Death
- REVEALED: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Died From Complications of 'Super Morbid Obesity'
Before her arrest, the reality star said a painful goodbye to her husband who died aged 40.
Tammy and Caleb were on their respective weight loss journeys when they crossed paths at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022.
They tied the knot that November at the facility where they met following his romantic proposal just weeks before.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that his official cause of death was complications of super morbid obesity that developed over several years, based on his autopsy report.
Caleb passed away June 30 at 3:06 PM, just days after he celebrated his milestone 40th birthday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The case summary provided by the Lucas County Coroner's Office stated that he had a large globoid heart and enlarged cardiomyocytes with patchy interstitial fibrosis.
His manner of death was natural.