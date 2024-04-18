'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss After Drug Arrest Drama

Tammy tipped the scales at 725 pounds and has since lost a staggering 440 pounds, revealing she was down to 285 in Dec. 2023.

"One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people," Slaton said. "But for me it was huge."

Her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith was even impressed with her results after seeing the new photos she shared to her Instagram this week, proudly writing, "You are killing it!"

Fans of the reality star were quick to spot her defined collarbones, praising her progress.