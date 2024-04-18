FIRST PHOTOS: See Rapper GloRilla's Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction During Field Sobriety Test
Rapper GloRilla was arrested for alleged drunk driving in Georgia this week — and RadarOnline.com has obtained the first look of the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction she suffered during her field sobriety test.
The 24-year-old musician, whose legal name is Gloria Woods, was seen by officers in the city of Suwanee making a U-turn "at a solid red traffic light" on Tuesday around 4 AM, according to the arrest report.
Officers said they pulled her over and "could smell the odor of marijuana coming from" her black Mercedes Benz, "along with the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath."
The rapper told officials she was on her way home from a venue in Atlanta.
Officials said Woods, whose eyes were "watery and bloodshot," admitted she had consumed alcohol but said "she was good to drive."
"I continued to ask how much Woods had consumed, yet she refused to relay," the arrest report read.
RadarOnline.com obtained police bodycam video showing an officer questioning Woods, who then stepped out of the vehicle for the field sobriety test.
Officials at the scene indicated she failed and asked her to take a breathalyzer test. She ultimately declined.
The arresting officer wrote in the incident report that while speaking to Woods, she seemed "unsteady on her feet" and her "right breast slipped out from underneath her clothing."
The rapper was "unable to realize that her breast was visible," so the officer informed her and had to "pull her jacket over to cover her chest."
The officer also noticed while speaking with Woods that "her sentences were not always making sense and that she had a hard time finishing her thoughts."
The artist was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car, and police said they found marijuana and an open alcoholic beverage bottle in Woods' vehicle during a search. One of Woods' associates picked up her Benz.
GloRilla was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, consuming an alcoholic beverage or possessing an open container in a vehicle, and failing to obey a traffic control device.
She was released on a $2k bond around 9:40 AM Tuesday, according to jail records.
The artist has since posted to social media, but has not mentioned the arrest. On Wednesday, she shared selfies on Instagram, showing off a head of bright yellow hair she did not have in the arrest videos.
She also posted videos of women twerking to Wanna Be, the song she recorded with Megan Thee Stallion.