FIRST PHOTOS: See Rapper GloRilla's Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction During Field Sobriety Test

Rapper GloRilla was arrested for alleged drunk driving in Georgia this week — and RadarOnline.com has obtained the first look of the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction she suffered during her field sobriety test.

The 24-year-old musician, whose legal name is Gloria Woods, was seen by officers in the city of Suwanee making a U-turn "at a solid red traffic light" on Tuesday around 4 AM, according to the arrest report.

Officers said they pulled her over and "could smell the odor of marijuana coming from" her black Mercedes Benz, "along with the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath."