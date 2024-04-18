'Do You Know Who I Am?': Watch GloRilla Deny Being Drunk to Police After Officers Claim to Smell Booze Before DUI Arrest

Rapper GloRilla denied being inebriated when an officer pulled her over on Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia, keeping her cool in newly revealed bodycam footage obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The officer asked GloRilla (real name: Gloria Woods) how many drinks she had that day, to which the No More Love hitmaker replied, "I'm cool." The officer stated that was not what she asked, again questioning how many drinks the rapper had.

GloRilla was seen behind the wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz after it made a U-turn at a red light, cops said.