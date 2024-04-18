'Do You Know Who I Am?': Watch GloRilla Deny Being Drunk to Police After Officers Claim to Smell Booze Before DUI Arrest
Rapper GloRilla denied being inebriated when an officer pulled her over on Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia, keeping her cool in newly revealed bodycam footage obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The officer asked GloRilla (real name: Gloria Woods) how many drinks she had that day, to which the No More Love hitmaker replied, "I'm cool." The officer stated that was not what she asked, again questioning how many drinks the rapper had.
GloRilla was seen behind the wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz after it made a U-turn at a red light, cops said.
"Not only can I smell alcohol coming from your breath, but I can also smell marijuana coming from this car," said the officer, noting they would be searching her vehicle next.
GloRilla informed the officer that she had a gun registered to her name in the vehicle, also admitting she had marijuana in her possession but only in a small amount.
The footage then showed GloRilla asking, "Do you know who I am?" The officer said she did not.
As their exchange continued, GloRilla withheld her famous name since she felt the officer was "picking" on her already. She assured the officer she was fine to drive and not drunk before stepping out of the vehicle for the field sobriety test.
GloRilla refused to do the breathalyzer and was ultimately cuffed, opting to remove her jewelry before the arrest.
The arresting officer wrote in the incident report that while chatting with Woods outside of her car, her "right breast slipped out from underneath her clothing." The music artist was "unable to realize that her breast was visible," so the officer informed her and had to "pull her jacket over to cover her chest."
The chart-topping performer was charged Tuesday with first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol; having an open container of alcohol; and failing to obey a traffic control device, Gwinnett County Jail booking records showed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
An associate came to pick up her Benz when she was taken into custody, according to police.
She was booked into the jail at 6:12 AM and released on a $2k bond at 9:41 AM the same day.
GloRilla has not yet addressed news of her arrest.