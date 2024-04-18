Your tip
'Do You Know Who I Am?': Watch GloRilla Deny Being Drunk to Police After Officers Claim to Smell Booze Before DUI Arrest

glorilla radar
Source: Suwanee Police Department

Watch bodycam footage leading up to GloRilla's arrest.

By:

Apr. 18 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Rapper GloRilla denied being inebriated when an officer pulled her over on Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia, keeping her cool in newly revealed bodycam footage obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The officer asked GloRilla (real name: Gloria Woods) how many drinks she had that day, to which the No More Love hitmaker replied, "I'm cool." The officer stated that was not what she asked, again questioning how many drinks the rapper had.

GloRilla was seen behind the wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz after it made a U-turn at a red light, cops said.

glorilla radar
Source: Suwanee Police Department

The chart-topping performer was charged Tuesday with first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol; having an open container of alcohol; and failing to obey a traffic control device.

"Not only can I smell alcohol coming from your breath, but I can also smell marijuana coming from this car," said the officer, noting they would be searching her vehicle next.

GloRilla informed the officer that she had a gun registered to her name in the vehicle, also admitting she had marijuana in her possession but only in a small amount.

The footage then showed GloRilla asking, "Do you know who I am?" The officer said she did not.

glorilla radarjpg
Source: Suwanee Police Department

GloRilla informed the officer that she had a gun registered to her name in the car, also admitting she had marijuana in her possession but only in a small amount.

As their exchange continued, GloRilla withheld her famous name since she felt the officer was "picking" on her already. She assured the officer she was fine to drive and not drunk before stepping out of the vehicle for the field sobriety test.

GloRilla refused to do the breathalyzer and was ultimately cuffed, opting to remove her jewelry before the arrest.

glorilla radar
Source: Suwanee Police Department

She was booked into the jail at 6:12 AM and released on a $2k bond at 9:41 AM the same day.

The arresting officer wrote in the incident report that while chatting with Woods outside of her car, her "right breast slipped out from underneath her clothing." The music artist was "unable to realize that her breast was visible," so the officer informed her and had to "pull her jacket over to cover her chest."

glorilla radar
Source: Suwanee Police Department

GloRilla insisted she was good to drive after being pulled over.

An associate came to pick up her Benz when she was taken into custody, according to police.

GloRilla has not yet addressed news of her arrest.

