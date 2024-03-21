'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Arrested After Refusing Breathalyzer at DUI Crash Scene: Cops

Karen Huger was arrested after smashing her Maserati and refusing to take a breathalyzer after her DUI crash, the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

As this outlet reported, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, was driving her pricey vehicle around Potomac, Maryland, on Tuesday evening when she lost control of her car, crossed a median, and struck several street signs. RadarOnline.com can now exclusively report that Huger was taken into custody before being cited for driving under the influence.