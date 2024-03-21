'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Arrested After Refusing Breathalyzer at DUI Crash Scene: Cops
Karen Huger was arrested after smashing her Maserati and refusing to take a breathalyzer after her DUI crash, the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed to RadarOnline.com.
As this outlet reported, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, was driving her pricey vehicle around Potomac, Maryland, on Tuesday evening when she lost control of her car, crossed a median, and struck several street signs. RadarOnline.com can now exclusively report that Huger was taken into custody before being cited for driving under the influence.
"At approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers and Fire Rescue responded to the location of Oaklyn Drive and Beeman Woods Way in Potomac for a single-vehicle collision involving a 2017 Maserati," the MCPD's public information director, Shiera D. Goff, told this outlet.
"The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence. She was then released." Goff confirmed that "she refused a breathalyzer."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Huger's team for comment.
The Bravolebrity was charged with one count of DUI and hit with several infractions for alleged negligence and reckless driving, per court records. Huger addressed the incident moments before her DUI charge hit publication. She claimed that she was emotional when she got behind the wheel of her 2017 Maserati after having dinner with a girlfriend and talking about her deceased mother.
"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," she told TMZ.
Huger went on to explain, "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"
"I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life," she ended.
RadarOnline.com told you — Huger's luxury vehicle was so smashed up that it was inoperable. We're told that MCPD does not have photos of the car.
Karen has been coined the Grande Dame of Potomac since Season One of RHOP. The cast recently filmed the Season Eight reunion, so her DUI arrest won't be shown on camera; however, it will likely be the hot topic of conversation when production picks back up.