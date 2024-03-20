'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Totals Maserati in Nasty Crash, Cited by Cops

Karen Huger was involved in a pretty gnarly crash and it appears the 2017 Maserati she was driving took the brunt of the blow, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Real Housewives of Potomac star — who's appeared in all eight seasons — was driving her pricey vehicle around in Potomac, Maryland, on Tuesday, in what police say was an aggressive manner when the accident occurred.

She was allegedly driving too fast for the conditions when all hell broke loose.