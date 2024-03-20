'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Totals Maserati in Nasty Crash, Cited by Cops
Karen Huger was involved in a pretty gnarly crash and it appears the 2017 Maserati she was driving took the brunt of the blow, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Real Housewives of Potomac star — who's appeared in all eight seasons — was driving her pricey vehicle around in Potomac, Maryland, on Tuesday, in what police say was an aggressive manner when the accident occurred.
She was allegedly driving too fast for the conditions when all hell broke loose.
The 60-year-old reality television star reportedly struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before slamming her Maserati into a parking sign and off the road where the vehicle finally stopped, according to a representative for the Montgomery County Police Department.
Huger's airbag allegedly deployed in the one-car collision, although it's unclear if she was injured.
There were no other passengers in the RHOA star's luxury ride, which was allegedly so damaged that she couldn't drive it home so a tow truck was called to deal with the aftermath, reported TMZ.
The Grande Dame of Potomac reportedly was not arrested, but she allegedly walked away from the accident with several citations.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Huger and Bravo for comment.
The RHOP ladies filmed the Season 8 reunion in February, so it's safe to say that cameras weren't rolling to catch Huger's scary collision, which didn't include her husband, Ray, since she was the only one in the car.
Karen has yet to address the crash.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Complete Chaos: 'RHOP' Reunion at Risk as VP Kamala Harris' Appearance on 'Sherri' Throws Wrench Into Filming
- Eminem Loses Fight With Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Over Being Deposed in ‘Shady’ Trademark Battle
- Eminem Fighting ‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s Deposition Demand in ‘Shady’ Battle
Bravo released the reunion looks on the same day as her accident. Karen joined her frenemy costars Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and newcomer Nneka Ihim in chic, all-black attire to face off with Andy Cohen.
Fans finally praised the cast as a whole for their elegant reunion wardrobe after years of flops.
Karen wore a structured gown with a high slit up one leg and sported a new blond pixie cut, which gained praise from fans.
“Karen the oldest person on the show and be sweeping the whole cast,” one person commented on her look. “Grande Dame doesn’t get tired of carrying all the reunion looks on her back,” added another.
“Of course Karen ATE THE GIRLS UP!!” shared a third.