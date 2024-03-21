'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Hit With DUI Charge Over Nasty Car Crash That Totaled Her Maserati
Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was charged with driving under the influence over her car crash this week — that left her Maserati totaled.
Huger was charged with one count of DUI, according to TMZ. The reality star was ordered to appear in court. Huger was hit with additional infractions, per the court records.
The infractions include accusations of negligent and reckless driving.
On Tuesday, Huger was involved in a crash while driving her 2017 Maserati in Maryland. Per TMZ, Huger hit a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection. Police said she continued driving and then collided with a parking sign. Huger's car was no longer operable.
Karen Huger broke her silence moments before the DUI charge was revealed.
She told TMZ, "Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami."
- Haley Pullos' Future on 'General Hospital' in Jeopardy Following DUI Crash and Rehab
- 'Black Panther' Stuntwoman's GoFundMe Raises Thousands After She Was Injured in Hit-and-Run
- Ellen DeGeneres Spotted For First Time Since Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Crash, Confirms Radar's Story — She Hasn't Contacted Injured Ex
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She added, "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"
"I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life," she ended.