‘Negligent’: Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Blames Other Driver Involved in Crash That Led To Her DUI Arrest, Fighting Lawsuit
Soap star Haley Pullos denied being responsible for a horrific car crash that allegedly left a man with serious internal injuries and her being arrested for DUI.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-General Hospital star asked a Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss the civil lawsuit brought by Courtney Wilder.
Pullos argued that, “the damages alleged in the complaint occurred and were proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs, which sole negligent and/or intentional conduct bars Plaintiff’s recovery, or were contributed by Plaintiffs’ negligent and/or intentional conduct, and Plaintiffs’ recovery, if any, should be reduced by an amount proportionate to the amount by which Plaintiffs’ negligent.”
The actress argued any damages were caused by parties outside her control. Pullos demanded all claims be dismissed and Wilder be awarded nothing from his complaint.
As we previously reported, Wilder sued Pullos over an April 2023 crash in Los Angeles. The actress was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury.
The police said Pullos swerved, flew over the divider, and into oncoming traffic. She crashed headfirst into Wilder’s car while driving 60 MPH. 24-year-old Pullos drove a white 2019 Ford while Wilder drove a white 2020 Kia.
The actress had to be pulled out of her car with the jaws of law. The lawsuit said she shouted, “This is a $400 f------ shirt” at cops as they tried to help her get out.
According to the police report, officers found marijuana edibles and mini bottles of liquor inside Pullos' car. The actress was taken to a nearby hospital where officers said she was aggressive with the staff.
A couple of weeks later, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged Pullos with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.
The actress pleaded not guilty. Last month, Pullos tried to strike a deal in the criminal case. No deal has been announced. After the arrest, Pullos checked into rehab and had her role as Molly Lansing-Davis recast on General Hospital.
In his suit, Wilder claimed Pullos had been drinking before the crash. He said she worked a second job as a hostess at a lounge in Pasadena, California. He accused the manager of encouraging the employees to drink with customers — which he said Pullos did.
In the new complaint, Wilder added the owners of a lounge located in Pasadena, California as a defendant.
As we previously reported, Wilder claimed he suffered serious internal injuries in the crash that required him to be transported to the ER and have emergency surgery.
He demanded unspecified damages for the crash. A judge has yet to rule.