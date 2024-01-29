Man Suing Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Over DUI Car Crash Accuses Actress of Drinking at Hostess Job On Night in Question
The man who was allegedly injured in the car crash that led to ex-General Hospital star Haley Pullo’s arrest for DUI accused the actress of drinking at work before the incident.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Courtney Wilder, the man who sued Pullos over the May 2023 crash in Los Angeles, filed an amended lawsuit.
In the new complaint, Wilder added the owners of a lounge located in Pasadena, California as a defendant.
As we previously reported, Wilder claimed he suffered serious internal injuries in the crash that required him to be transported to the ER and have emergency surgery.
Pullos was arrested on April 29, 2023, for allegedly driving under the influence. The police report said Pullos swerved, flew over the divider, and into oncoming traffic.
The actress’ car crashed headfirst into Wilder’s car while going 60 MPH. Officers said they struggled to pull Pullos out of her vehicle. The soap star shouted at cops and told them “This is a $400 f------ shirt!”
The police report said officers found mini bottles of tequila and marijuana edibles in Pullos’ car. The actress was transported to a local hospital – where officers accused her of being aggressive with staff.
Pullos was then arrested for DUI.
In June 2023, the LA County District Attorney’s Office charged Pullos with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.
The actress entered a plea of not guilty. She checked into rehab soon after. The producers of General Hospital recast Pullos’ role as Molly Lansing-Davis following the arrest.
In the civil lawsuit, Wilder claimed he suffered severe injuries. He demanded unspecified damages.
Now, in his amended complaint, Wilder claimed Pullos was working as a hostess at the lounge in Pasadena before the crash.
He claimed Pullos was encouraged by the owner of the lounge to drink with the parties she was hosting. “She did exactly that. On the night of the incident, she even drank with the owner/manager,” the suit claimed.
Wilder said the lounge’s owner did not have a plan in place for the employees to make it home safe after a shift where they drank.
In his suit, Wilder claimed to have photos of Pullos and the owner drinking on the night of the incident. In addition, he claimed Pullos hit a parked car and fled the scene before the crash.
Pullos and the lounge owner have yet to respond to the lawsuit.