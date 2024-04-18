College Dilemma? Barron Trump Rumored to Attend NYU Next Year Despite Dad Donald's Legal Troubles: Report

Barron Trump was recently rumored to have chosen New York University as his top choice for college next year, RadarOnline.com has learned, creating an awkward dilemma for the former first family amid ex-President Donald Trump’s spate of ongoing legal issues.

According to Daily Beast, sources revealed this week that NYU was at the “top of Barron’s list” as he prepares to graduate from his exclusive and prestigious Oxbridge Academy high school in Palm Beach, Florida next month.