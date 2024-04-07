Trump Raises Record $50.5 Million at Florida Fundraiser, Doubling the Amount Raised at Joe Biden's Recent Event
Former President Donald Trump raised an unprecedented $50.5 million at a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, for his 2024 re-election campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The event, which took place on Saturday at the opulent $110 million home of Trump supporter John Paulson, marked the highest amount ever raised at a single campaign event, surpassing all previous records.
The luxurious fundraiser, with tickets priced at $250,000 per person, attracted around 100 guests to Paulson's residence.
Among the distinguished attendees were special guests Senator Tim Scott, Governor Doug Burgum, and Vivek Ramaswamy, all former political rivals of the former president.
Those who contributed $814,600 were granted the exclusive opportunity to sit at Trump's table during the gala.
Former First Lady Melania Trump made a public appearance to support her husband during the event, breaking from her recent low profile.
Melania stunned in a tropical pink jumpsuit, highlighting her presence alongside Trump as they worked to bolster his campaign efforts.
The monumental sum raised by the former president far surpassed the recent $26 million raised by President Joe Biden's campaign at a New York City event attended by former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Despite initial challenges attracting big donors, Trump's fundraising efforts have gained momentum, with hopes to match or surpass Biden's financial strength ahead of the elections.
As Trump navigates his re-election campaign, concerns arose among Republican National Committee (RNC) members regarding the allocation of funds and potential use for covering escalating legal expenses.
Trump currently faces multiple legal battles, including substantial penalties totaling over $450 million and significant costs associated with defamation cases and ongoing litigation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, leading up to the fundraiser, Trump took to social media to express discontent with an upcoming trial, drawing parallels between his legal challenges and those faced by historical figures.
Notably, Trump likened himself to Nelson Mandela, highlighting his perception of unjust treatment and adversity in the judicial system.
He claimed that facing legal challenges and potential imprisonment made him akin to Mandela's struggle against the Apartheid government.
Trump boldly stated, "If this Partisan Hack [Judge Juan Marchan] wants to put me in the 'clink' for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela."