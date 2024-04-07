Trump Raises Record $50.5 Million at Florida Fundraiser, Doubling the Amount Raised at Joe Biden's Recent Event

The event, which took place on Saturday at the opulent $110 million home of Trump supporter John Paulson, marked the highest amount ever raised at a single campaign event, surpassing all previous records.

The luxurious fundraiser, with tickets priced at $250,000 per person, attracted around 100 guests to Paulson's residence.

Among the distinguished attendees were special guests Senator Tim Scott, Governor Doug Burgum, and Vivek Ramaswamy, all former political rivals of the former president.

Those who contributed $814,600 were granted the exclusive opportunity to sit at Trump's table during the gala.