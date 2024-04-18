SOLD: Adam Carolla Offloads $8.3 Million Marital Mansion Months After Finalizing Divorce

Adam Carolla has offloaded the $8.3 million mansion he once shared with his ex-wife. The famous radio personality's mid-century modern home in the La Canada Flintridge neighborhood of Los Angeles sold on April 15, according to records obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The listing shows the sale of the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is contingent — meaning, as long as everything goes smoothly, Carolla and his former wife, Lynette Paradise, will no longer be the owners after buying the 7,327-square-foot property as a happy couple in 2018.