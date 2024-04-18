SOLD: Adam Carolla Offloads $8.3 Million Marital Mansion Months After Finalizing Divorce
Adam Carolla has offloaded the $8.3 million mansion he once shared with his ex-wife. The famous radio personality's mid-century modern home in the La Canada Flintridge neighborhood of Los Angeles sold on April 15, according to records obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The listing shows the sale of the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is contingent — meaning, as long as everything goes smoothly, Carolla and his former wife, Lynette Paradise, will no longer be the owners after buying the 7,327-square-foot property as a happy couple in 2018.
Carolla and Paradise put the home on the market in June 2023, two years after he pulled the plug on their 19-year marriage.
RadarOnline.com reported that the pair finalized their years-long divorce battle in January, with Paradise walking away with an "equalization" payment of $4 million pending on the home's sale.
The Adam Carolla Show host and Paradise agreed to divide the proceeds equally beyond $4 million; however, if offered less than $4 million for the property, Carolla would give her $17k in monthly installments. The mansion never dipped below $8.3 million, so the offer was likely close to their asking price.
The money from the sale isn't the only amount Paradise is collecting from the divorce.
Carolla also agreed to pay his ex a whopping $32k monthly in spousal support and $17k per month in child support for their 17-year-old twins: daughter Natalia, and son Santino.
The pair will turn 18 in June, so he won't have to pay child support for long. Carolla and Paradise share joint custody of their teen daughters per the settlement agreement.
Carolla and Paradise's divorce was listed as January 24. The comedian announced their separation on his podcast.
“Lynette and I are getting divorced. It’s not something that I wanted to get or to do, I’m a product of divorce, Lynette’s a product of divorce… No one ever signs up to get divorced. We’ve been separated for a few months, it’s hard, the kids come first, and they have," he said in May 2021.
He went on to explain that their breakup had nothing to do with something serious, like infidelity.
“It’s not an event, it’s not somebody was cheating, it’s not chronic gambling or COVID, it’s really just two people that were just that different and just had completely different processes and approaches to life and just couldn’t meet in the middle somewhere. It’s hard, it’s a weird thing. Everyone gets divorced — or a lot of people get divorced … but it just never was in my cards," Carolla stated.
"I guess I didn’t have it as an option. My thing was like, whatever isn’t working, we’ll make it work. But ultimately, if you can’t make it work then it’s probably for the good, so I’m in a pretty good place.”