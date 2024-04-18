Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

SOLD: Adam Carolla Offloads $8.3 Million Marital Mansion Months After Finalizing Divorce

adam carolla divorce car collection million wife
Source: MEGA

Adam Carolla and his ex-wife have sold the mansion they once called home.

By:

Apr. 18 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Adam Carolla has offloaded the $8.3 million mansion he once shared with his ex-wife. The famous radio personality's mid-century modern home in the La Canada Flintridge neighborhood of Los Angeles sold on April 15, according to records obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The listing shows the sale of the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is contingent — meaning, as long as everything goes smoothly, Carolla and his former wife, Lynette Paradise, will no longer be the owners after buying the 7,327-square-foot property as a happy couple in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
adam carolla divorce
Source: MEGA

Records show the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house sold on April 15.

Carolla and Paradise put the home on the market in June 2023, two years after he pulled the plug on their 19-year marriage.

RadarOnline.com reported that the pair finalized their years-long divorce battle in January, with Paradise walking away with an "equalization" payment of $4 million pending on the home's sale.

Article continues below advertisement

The Adam Carolla Show host and Paradise agreed to divide the proceeds equally beyond $4 million; however, if offered less than $4 million for the property, Carolla would give her $17k in monthly installments. The mansion never dipped below $8.3 million, so the offer was likely close to their asking price.

The money from the sale isn't the only amount Paradise is collecting from the divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
adam carolla divorce car collection million wife
Source: MEGA

Per their divorce agreement, Adam and his ex will divide the proceeds equally beyond $4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Carolla also agreed to pay his ex a whopping $32k monthly in spousal support and $17k per month in child support for their 17-year-old twins: daughter Natalia, and son Santino.

The pair will turn 18 in June, so he won't have to pay child support for long. Carolla and Paradise share joint custody of their teen daughters per the settlement agreement.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
EXCLUSIVES
Article continues below advertisement
adam carolla wife gallery pic
Source: MEGA

The pair were married for 19 years before he filed for divorce in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Carolla and Paradise's divorce was listed as January 24. The comedian announced their separation on his podcast.

“Lynette and I are getting divorced. It’s not something that I wanted to get or to do, I’m a product of divorce, Lynette’s a product of divorce… No one ever signs up to get divorced. We’ve been separated for a few months, it’s hard, the kids come first, and they have," he said in May 2021.

He went on to explain that their breakup had nothing to do with something serious, like infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement
adam carolla divorce
Source: MEGA

They share joint custody of their 17-year-old twins.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s not an event, it’s not somebody was cheating, it’s not chronic gambling or COVID, it’s really just two people that were just that different and just had completely different processes and approaches to life and just couldn’t meet in the middle somewhere. It’s hard, it’s a weird thing. Everyone gets divorced — or a lot of people get divorced … but it just never was in my cards," Carolla stated.

"I guess I didn’t have it as an option. My thing was like, whatever isn’t working, we’ll make it work. But ultimately, if you can’t make it work then it’s probably for the good, so I’m in a pretty good place.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.