Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed by Congressman During Heated Hearing on Ukraine Aid

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was called out by Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz during a heated House Oversight Committee hearing on Ukraine aid, RadarOnline.com has learned. Moskowitz slammed Greene, telling her to "stop bringing up Nazis and Hitler" after she repeatedly claimed they've infiltrated Ukraine.

The Georgia congresswoman brought up Ukraine's controversial Azov Brigade before attacking a witness who called accusations of neo-Nazism in Ukraine a Russian "disinformation trope." Greene pointed to an NBC headline as she said, "They say that Ukraine’s Nazi problem is real. Even if Putin’s denazification claim is not, so even our own American media, unless you consider NBC or Time magazine misinformation spreaders or disinformation media outlets."

Greene continued, "This is contrary to what you testified. And there’s frequent pictures all over. Anybody can find them, of Nazis. Here they are. This looks like something you’d see out of Hitler’s Germany – from Ukraine." When it was Moskowitz's time to speak, he addressed the Georgia Republican's claims, "Now I want to address something else that went on in this committee. By another member and I say this as someone whose grandparents, escaped the Holocaust."

"So my grandmother was part of the Kindertransport out of Germany. Her parents were killed in Auschwitz. My grandfather, her husband escaped Poland from the pogroms. You know, the idea that we pretend that behavior is acceptable and regular," Moskowitz continued. "There are no concentration camps in Ukraine. They’re not taking babies and shooting them in the air because they’re Jewish. There’s no gas chambers. There’s no ovens. They’re not railing people in. They’re not ripping gold out of people’s mouth. They’re not taking stuff out of their home. They’re not trying to erase a people, the Ukrainians."

"Stop bringing up Nazis and Hitler," Moskowitz demanded. "The only people who know about Nazis and Hitler are the 10 million people and their families who lost their loved ones." "Generations of people who were wiped out. It is enough of this disgusting behavior using Nazis as propaganda. You want to talk about Nazis? Get yourself over to the Holocaust Museum, you go see what Nazis did."

Moskowitz concluded his passionate remarks by calling out Greene once again, "It’s despicable that we use that and we allow it, and we sit here like somehow it’s regular." Greene's comments on neo-Nazism in Ukraine referred to the militia group, which does have roots in neo-Nazism, however, the Azov Brigade is viewed as controversial in Ukraine and does not represent the country's military as a whole.

