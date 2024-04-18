Jenna Jameson's Estranged Wife Takes Down Emotional Divorce Video Over Fears of Ex's 'Mental Health'
Jenna Jameson's estranged wife, Jessi Lawless, took down her shocking divorce announcement to protect her ex from critics online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lawless' tell-all TikTok video confirmed rumors that the couple was divorcing after less than a year of marriage.
Lawless explained she removed the video on Wednesday out of concern for Jameson's "mental health" after the two had a "heart-to-heart" phone call.
Jameson faced backlash sparked by Lawless' video, in which she blamed the former adult film star's drinking for the dissolution of their marriage while claiming Jameson had no remorse for her actions.
"I don’t want her mental health impacted any more than it already has been. I love her. This is a very delicate time for us. We’re both heartbroken and trying to find hope for the future," Lawless told TMZ.
"She’s told me she’d never drink again, and I can see at this point that she is in fact sober today and plans to remain that way," Lawless added. "I just wanted her to be safe & healthy."
The estranged couple's future now seems to be up in the air. While Lawless previously said in her video that she had filed for an annulment, which she noted would be taken care of quickly, she appeared to be rethinking her decision.
When asked if she would retract her decision, Lawless explained there would always be "hope" for her and Jameson as a couple, because they love each other.
Lawless noted that she believes in forgiveness but it takes time and accountability. Lawless kept her cards close to her chest and wouldn't confirm if she plans to retract her filing, adding only time will tell for their future.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a teary-eyed Lawless explained what went down between the couple to spark her divorce filing.
Lawless said that at the beginning of their relationship, she made it clear to Jameson that she was drawing a "hard line" on her drinking, citing the problems it had caused for her estranged wife in the past.
Lawless claimed that Jameson went on a trip to Chicago without her where she drank and seemingly tried to dodge responsibility when confronted about it.