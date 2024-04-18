'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Ordered to Complete Drunk Driving Program and 50 Hours of Community Service in Hit-and-Run Case

Delaney, 62, was also ordered to stay away from Dzhamal Badalov, the motorcyclist who sued her for damages over the alleged hit-and-run crash, and pay him restitution that will be later determined. Besides her community service and MADD program, the television star was told she must not operate a vehicle without a valid driver's license in her possession and liability insurance.

Court records show Delaney was granted the diversion program on March 14. She's due back in court for a progress report and about the restitution on April 23.