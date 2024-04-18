'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Ordered to Complete Drunk Driving Program and 50 Hours of Community Service in Hit-and-Run Case
Kim Delaney has been ordered to face the music in her hit-and-run case. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the NYPD Blue actress was slapped with 50 hours of community service and instructed to complete the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Program (MADD) as part of a 12-month diversion program over the alleged 2022 incident.
Delaney, 62, was also ordered to stay away from Dzhamal Badalov, the motorcyclist who sued her for damages over the alleged hit-and-run crash, and pay him restitution that will be later determined. Besides her community service and MADD program, the television star was told she must not operate a vehicle without a valid driver's license in her possession and liability insurance.
Court records show Delaney was granted the diversion program on March 14. She's due back in court for a progress report and about the restitution on April 23.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress — known for playing Diane Russell in the ABC police drama — was charged with a hit-and-run property damage charge, a misdemeanor, for allegedly slamming into Badalov who claimed she fled the scene.
He sued Delaney in January, claiming she rear-ended him while he was stopped at a red light in November 2022. He also accused her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard before allegedly hitting his bike.
Badalov claimed bystanders witnessed Delaney swerving in and out of lanes before allegedly running into his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.
According to the lawsuit, the Emmy Award-winning actress allegedly tried driving away after the crash but was stopped by witnesses. Badalov claimed Delaney seemed out of sorts and suggested she might have been intoxicated.
- Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Demands 'RHOA' Producers Turn Over Unreleased Reality Show Footage
- READ THE WITNESS STATEMENT: Lindsie Chrisley Accused of Hitting Ex-BF's Former GF After Finding Them at Home Together
- Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Unable to Remember Children’s Names, ‘Mostly Difficult to Understand,’ Lawyer Reveals Ahead of Conservatorship Hearing
He claimed when she eventually exited her vehicle, she called someone who allegedly attempted to bribe him with money if he didn't report the incident to the police. Badalov said he refused the offer. The alleged victim claimed whoever Delaney was talking to instructed her to flee the scene — and he accused her of doing just that.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Delaney asked the judge to toss the case in February and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
We reached out to her representative for comment.
Delaney appeared in 137 episodes of NYPD Blue and was nominated for three primetime Emmys for the role, taking home the statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1997. She's also known for stints on Army Wives and All My Children.