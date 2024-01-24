'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Sued for Alleged Hit-and-Run, Accused of Driving Erratically Before Crashing Into Motorcycle
Kim Delaney has been sued over an alleged hit-and-run by a motorcyclist who claimed the NYPD Blue actress ran into him at a red light and fled the scene, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A man named Dzhamal Badalov filed the lawsuit, claiming that Delaney rear-ended him while he was stopped at the light in November 2022. He also accused her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles before allegedly making contact with his bike.
Badalov said eyewitnesses saw the actress swerving in and out of lanes before running into his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.
TMZ obtained a photo of the alleged crash, showing a black Mercedes seemingly stopped on the crosswalk line at a red light. A motorcycle can be seen on its side in the crosswalk, appearing to land just inches away from the busy intersection.
According to the lawsuit, Badalov claimed Delaney tried driving away after the crash, but was stopped by witnesses.
He alleged the television star appeared out of sorts, suggesting she might have been intoxicated. Badalov said she eventually exited her vehicle and made a phone call. He claimed the person on the other end attempted to bribe him with a payday if he didn't call the police, but Badalov said he refused.
The alleged victim claimed whoever Delaney was talking to instructed her to flee the scene — and he accused her of doing just that. Badalov is suing her for damages.
Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the NYPD Blue actress is set to appear in court for an alleged 2022 hit-and-run on January 30 at 8:30 AM.
We've reached out to Delaney's rep for comment.
Delaney played Detective Diane Russell on the ABC crime series from 1995 to 2003, appearing in 137 episodes. She was nominated for three primetime Emmys for the role, taking home the statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1997.
Besides NYPD Blue, she's also famous for her stints on Army Wives and All My Children.