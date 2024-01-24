'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Sued for Alleged Hit-and-Run, Accused of Driving Erratically Before Crashing Into Motorcycle

The 'NYPD Blue' actress has been accused of running into a motorcyclist at a red light and fleeing the scene.

Kim Delaney has been sued over an alleged hit-and-run by a motorcyclist who claimed the NYPD Blue actress ran into him at a red light and fled the scene, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A man named Dzhamal Badalov filed the lawsuit, claiming that Delaney rear-ended him while he was stopped at the light in November 2022. He also accused her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles before allegedly making contact with his bike.

Badalov said eyewitnesses saw the actress swerving in and out of lanes before running into his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.