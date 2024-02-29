Your tip
'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Fighting Lawsuit Over Alleged Hollywood Hit-And-Run As She Faces Criminal Charge Over Crash

kim delaney nypd blue hit and run lawsuit flee scene court denies wrongdoing criminal charge response
Source: MEGA

Kim is fighting back in court.

By:

Feb. 29 2024, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

Kim Delaney asked a judge to toss the lawsuit brought by a man who claimed the actress was acting erratic before fleeing the scene of a 2022 accident.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the NYPD Blue actress denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit.

kim delaney nypd blue hit and run lawsuit flee scene court denies wrongdoing criminal charge response
She pointed the blame at the other man who sued. “Defendant is informed and believes and thereon allege that any and all alleged events, happenings, injuries and damages, if any, were proximately caused or contributed to by the failure of Plaintiff to exercise ordinary care at the time and place alleged,” her response read.

kim delaney nypd blue hit and run lawsuit flee scene court denies wrongdoing criminal charge response
In addition, she claimed any alleged damages were caused by the conduct of third parties outside her control.

Delaney denied the claims she engaged in intentional, malicious or reckless conduct that would justify punitive damages being awarded.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, the actress was sued in Los Angeles Superior Court by a man named Dzhamal Badalov.

In his suit, Badalov accused Delaney of slamming her car into his motorcycle while he was stopped at a red light in November 2022.

kim delaney nypd blue hit and run lawsuit flee scene court denies wrongdoing criminal charge response
Badalov claimed to have witnessed the actress driving erratically in the moments before the collision. The man said witnesses saw the actress swerve in and out of lanes.

The man said the impact of Delaney’s car led to him being thrown off his motorcycle. In his lawsuit, Badalov alleged that Delaney got out of her car to review the damage.

kim delaney nypd blue hit and run lawsuit flee scene court denies wrongdoing criminal charge response
He said she was on the phone talking to someone. Badalov said Delaney looked out of it at the scene. The man claimed the person the actress was speaking to offered him money to not call authorities.

Badalov said he refused to take the offer. He claimed the person on the phone then instructed Delaney to flee the scene.

In his filing, Badalov said the actress followed the instruction and quickly left him. The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, following the accident, Delaney was charged with a misdemeanor over the incident. She has yet to plead. The case is ongoing.

