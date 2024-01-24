Your tip
'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Charged With Misdemeanor Over Alleged Hit-and-Run, Set to Appear in Court Next Week

Jan. 24 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Kim Delaney has been slapped with a misdemeanor for allegedly slamming into a motorcyclist, who said the NYPD Blue actress fled the scene. Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Delaney was handed a hit-and-run property damage charge over the November 2022 incident, and she's due in court on January 30.

Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Delaney was handed a hit-and-run property damage charge over the November 2022 incident.

As this outlet reported, a name named Dzhamal Badalov sued the actress, claiming she rear-ended him while he was stopped at the light. He also accused her of driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles before allegedly hitting his bike.

Badalov claimed bystanders witnessed Delaney swerving in and out of lanes before allegedly running into his motorcycle and sending him flying toward the intersection.

According to the lawsuit, the Emmy Award-winning actress tried driving away after the crash but was stopped by witnesses. He claimed Delaney — who played Detective Diane Russell on the ABC crime series — seemed out of sorts, suggesting she might have been intoxicated.

The Emmy-winning actress is due in court on January 30 over the charge.

Badalov said when she eventually exited her vehicle, she called someone who allegedly attempted to bribe him with a payday if he didn't squeal to the police — but he refused the offer.

The alleged victim claimed whoever Delaney was talking to instructed her to flee the scene — and he accused her of doing just that.

TMZ obtained a photo of the alleged crash, showing a black Mercedes stopped on the crosswalk line at a red light. A motorcycle can be seen on its side in the crosswalk, appearing to land just inches away from the busy intersection.

According to California law, any time someone is involved in an auto accident that results in property damage, he or she is "required to immediately stop and exchange information or leave information in a place where it will be discovered."

That's where the hit-and-run property damage charge comes in.

The alleged victim is suing Delaney for damages.

Badalov is suing Delaney for damages — with their court date set for next week.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the actress' rep for comment. So far, no word back.

Delaney starred in NYPD Blue from 1995 to 2003, appearing in 137 episodes. She was nominated for three primetime Emmys for the role, taking home the statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1997.

Besides NYPD Blue, she's also famous for her stints on Army Wives and All My Children.

