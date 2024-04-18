Lawrence O’Donnell Accuses Trump of 'Juror Intimidation' and Says He 'Violated Gag Order in Worst Way'

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell tore into Donald Trump for a social media post that he said appeared to violate the judge's gag order in the former president's New York criminal case, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump took to Truth Social after the third day of his hush money trial and quoted Fox News commentator Jesse Watters: "They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury."

On Wednesday evening's episode of The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell, the anchor scolded Trump, who he argued "appears to have violated the judge's gag order on mentions and attacks of jurors in his case."