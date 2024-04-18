Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime

Bryan Kohberger's Alibi: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Claims He Drove to See the 'Moon and Stars' on Fateful Night

bryan kohberger alibi claims saw moon stars night idaho murders pp
Source: MEGA

"He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Washington, west of Moscow, Idaho," Kohberger's lead attorney claimed.

By:

Apr. 18 2024, Updated 12:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger claimed he was on a late night drive alone on the fateful evening four students were viciously stabbed in their college home in Nov. 2022, providing an alibi to prove his innocence before the quadruple murder case goes to trial.

Newly filed docs from his legal team claimed that Kohberger was driving solo "as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars" near Pullman, Washington, when Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were attacked, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger alibi claims saw moon stars night idaho murders
Source: MEGA

Lawyers for the suspect plan to challenge the prosecutor's case with expert analysis of cellphone tower data.

His attorneys argued that Kohberger, a former Ph.D criminology student, was not in the proximity of the victims' house in Moscow when police believed the crime took place. They pledged to call a cell tower data expert they say can substantiate their claims.

Kohberger's lawyers further alleged that prosecutors haven't shared more discovery information as requested.

They said the cellphone expert's testimony will "also reveal that critical exculpatory evidence, further corroborating Mr. Kohberger's alibi, was either not preserved or has been withheld."

Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger alibi claims saw moon stars night idaho murders
Source: @kayleegoncalves/@xanakernodle/@maddiemogen/Instagram

"Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars," according to the new filing.

Article continues below advertisement

When the suspect was arrested in December 2023, cops cited that a white Hyundai was seen in surveillance footage driving to and from the site of the killings that matched Kohberger's car.

Furthermore, DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene was traced to Kohberger.

"The sheath was later processed and had 'Ka-Bar' 'USMC' and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it," it was stated in the 19-page affidavit. "The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath."

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger alibi claims saw moon stars night idaho murders
Source: MEGA

His attorneys argued that Kohberger, a former Ph.D criminology student, was not in the proximity of the victims' house in Moscow when police believed the crime took place.

Article continues below advertisement

The sheath was found next to the bodies of Mogen and Goncalves.

Prior cell phone data obtained by prosecutors showed that Kohberger traveled south and left his home two hours before the murders and then turned his phone off. The device was later turned on while en route from Idaho to Pullman.

Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger alibi claims saw moon stars night idaho murders
Source: MEGA

Kohberger was arrested in December 2023 after the quadruple murders took place in the now-demolished home seen above.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an affidavit, his cell pinged in the area of the 1122 King Road home where the killings took place on at least twelve occasions prior to that fateful evening.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty, but faces the death penalty if he is convicted.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.