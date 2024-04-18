Bryan Kohberger's Alibi: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Claims He Drove to See the 'Moon and Stars' on Fateful Night
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger claimed he was on a late night drive alone on the fateful evening four students were viciously stabbed in their college home in Nov. 2022, providing an alibi to prove his innocence before the quadruple murder case goes to trial.
Newly filed docs from his legal team claimed that Kohberger was driving solo "as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars" near Pullman, Washington, when Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were attacked, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His attorneys argued that Kohberger, a former Ph.D criminology student, was not in the proximity of the victims' house in Moscow when police believed the crime took place. They pledged to call a cell tower data expert they say can substantiate their claims.
Kohberger's lawyers further alleged that prosecutors haven't shared more discovery information as requested.
They said the cellphone expert's testimony will "also reveal that critical exculpatory evidence, further corroborating Mr. Kohberger's alibi, was either not preserved or has been withheld."
When the suspect was arrested in December 2023, cops cited that a white Hyundai was seen in surveillance footage driving to and from the site of the killings that matched Kohberger's car.
Furthermore, DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene was traced to Kohberger.
"The sheath was later processed and had 'Ka-Bar' 'USMC' and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it," it was stated in the 19-page affidavit. "The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath."
- Justice for Sade: GoFundMe Surpasses $30k Goal for 19-Year-Old Wisconsin Pizza Shop Worker Found Dismembered After First Date
- Trump 'Asleep Again' as 'Head Drops' With 'Eyes Closed' on Day 2 of Hush Money Trial
- Ruby Franke's Estranged Husband Sues Child Abuser Jodi Hildebrandt for Alleged Emotional Distress and Negligence
The sheath was found next to the bodies of Mogen and Goncalves.
Prior cell phone data obtained by prosecutors showed that Kohberger traveled south and left his home two hours before the murders and then turned his phone off. The device was later turned on while en route from Idaho to Pullman.
According to an affidavit, his cell pinged in the area of the 1122 King Road home where the killings took place on at least twelve occasions prior to that fateful evening.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kohberger has pleaded not guilty, but faces the death penalty if he is convicted.