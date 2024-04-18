Bryan Kohberger's Alibi: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Claims He Drove to See the 'Moon and Stars' on Fateful Night

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger claimed he was on a late night drive alone on the fateful evening four students were viciously stabbed in their college home in Nov. 2022, providing an alibi to prove his innocence before the quadruple murder case goes to trial.

Newly filed docs from his legal team claimed that Kohberger was driving solo "as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars" near Pullman, Washington, when Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were attacked, RadarOnline.com has learned.