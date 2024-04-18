O.J. Simpson Was 'Chilling' and 'Drinking Beer' Just Two Weeks Before Death From Prostate Cancer, Lawyer Reveals
O.J. Simpson was said to be “chilling” and “drinking beer” just two weeks before he passed away from prostate cancer at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Simpson passed away on Wednesday, April 10, his longtime lawyer-turned-estate executor revealed that Simpson was “awake,” “alert,” and “chilling” in the days and weeks leading up to his death.
“He was awake, alert, and chilling,” Malcolm LaVergne said this week regarding Simpson’s final days. “He’s on the couch…drinking a beer and watching TV.”
“And so that was the last time we had effective back-and-forth conversations,” LaVergne continued. “He’s usually the one who keeps me up on the news…so we were just catching up on the news then.”
According to LaVergne, he last saw Simpson shortly before the Easter holiday. LaVergne visited the former NFL star-turned-accused murderer at a home Simpson was renting in Las Vegas.
Then, around April 5, Simpson’s doctor confirmed that Simpson was “transitioning” toward his death. Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January.
LaVergne also revealed that Simpson was “so weak” in his final days that he had to “ask for water” and could only “watch golf on television.”
“Of course he chose golf,” LaVergne said this week. “He was an absolute golf fanatic.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simpson passed away on Wednesday, April 10. His four children announced the sudden news last Thursday morning.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” they announced on X last week. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”
“During this time of transition,” they continued, “his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Although the announcement claimed that Simpson passed away while “surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” LaVergne claimed that that was not the case. Only one of Simpson’s four children was reportedly there at the time of the former NFL star’s death.
LaVergne refused to share which of Simpson’s four children was at his deathbed.
“You have to remember that they’ve shared O.J. with the world their entire lives,” LaVergne said of Simpson’s four kids. “At first, they shared good O.J. But still he was famous. And then, in 1994 on, they kind of had to share bad boy O.J. with the world.”
“But at the end of the day, these children just lost a father,” he continued. “And they have the added burden that he is one of the most famous people on the planet, and who is polarizing and who is surrounded by controversy.”
Simpson shared Arnelle and Jason Simpson with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. He also shared Sydney and Justin Simpson with his second wife, Nicole Brown.
“Mr. Simpson, to my understanding, had expressed his wishes to his children,” LaVergne concluded this week regarding Simpson’s death and its aftermath. “And so they are going to act upon those wishes.”