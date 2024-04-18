Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Demands 'RHOA' Producers Turn Over Unreleased Reality Show Footage
Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia demanded a representative from the production company behind RHOA sit for a deposition next month — and turn over unreleased footage for the upcoming season and give him a copy of ex's contract.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Guobadia requested a rep from True Entertainment appear for a videotaped depo on May 20 in Georgia.
He asked that the rep be ready to speak about Porsha’s status as a cast member on RHOA for 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. In addition, he asked for all information about her salary.
Guobadia said the rep should produce all communications, from 2022 to the present, with Porsha and producers regarding her return to the reality show.
He asked that the producers turn over all communications between Porsha and producers about him, their divorce and prenuptial agreement, filming at their home, and storylines for the upcoming season.
Guobadia’s lawyer demanded producers turn over copies of “any and all photographs, videos, recordings, tapings, footage, or filming of the property since February 22, 2024, to now."
As we first reported, Porsha filed for divorce on February 22 after 15 months of marriage.
The reality star said she made the decision to end the marriage after reading news reports about her husband's alleged immigration fraud.
Her lawyer wrote, “Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing. None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”
“Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce,” her lawyer added.
In the past couple of weeks, Porsha accused Simon of attempting to block her access to their home, he accused her of bringing an armed security guard onto the premises and he fought back against her claims he fled to Dubai.
Both are fighting for exclusive use of the home. Porsha claimed Simon violated the prenup by not moving out within 30 days of her divorce filing.
The couple faced off at a recent hearing but the judge has yet to rule on who will stay in the pad.