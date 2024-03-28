Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Simon Guobadia

Simon Guobadia Wants OUT: Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Fires Off Cease-and-Desist Over 'RHOA' Filming at Marital Home

simon guobadia porsha williams cease and desist rhoa filming pp
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Simon Guobadia fired off a cease-and-desist to the production company behind 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' demanding any filming at his home stop.

By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has threatened to take legal action against the production company behind Real Housewives of Atlanta if they don't stop filming his home at once amid the former couple's divorce.

The entrepreneur fired off a cease-and-desist letter to True Entertainment with his complaint.

Article continues below advertisement
simon guobadia porsha williams cease and desist rhoa filming
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Williams' ex sent his complaint to True Entertainment.

Guobadia "does not consent to the release, disclosure or publication of any photograph of the property, nor does he consent to the taping, filming or recording of the property, including any aspects of any activity in or about the property," the letter declared, noting he is the sole owner.

Williams ex, 59, provided a copy of the deed for the nearly $7 million home he purchased in Nov. 2021 to substantiate his concerns.

"Failure to comply with the requests herein" would lead to Guobadia filing a claim, it stated.

Article continues below advertisement
simon guobadia porsha williams cease and desist rhoa filming
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Williams ex, 59, provided a copy of the deed for the nearly $7 million home he purchased in Nov. 2021 to substantiate his concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to production, on the other hand, told Page Six that he shouldn't fret as no scenes have been filmed there for season 6.

The filming drama came after news that Williams pulled the plug on their 15-month marriage in February.

Both have since made shocking claims about each other's behavior, with Williams alleging that Guobadia changed the house's garage codes and door locks, while he said she showed up to their marital home with an "armed gunman" during an incident that took place in March which she denied.

MORE ON:
Simon Guobadia
Article continues below advertisement
simon guobadia porsha williams cease and desist rhoa filming
Source: MEGA

The filming drama came after news that Williams pulled the plug on their 15-month marriage in February.

Article continues below advertisement

In her own filings, Williams pointed to their prenuptial agreement stating that Guobadia should vacate the home within 30 days of a divorce, claiming he has not honored that agreement.

"Mr. Guobadia intends to maintain the status quo and continue to occupy the Marital Residence with his children until such time that the parties have resolved the issues in this case and there is a court order regarding the same," his lawyer fired back, as we previously reported.

He firmly stated, "Mr. Guobadia will not vacate the property on March 22, 2024."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
simon guobadia porsha williams cease and desist rhoa filming
Source: MEGA

In her own filings, Williams pointed to their prenuptial agreement stating that Guobadia should vacate the home within 30 days of a divorce, claiming he has not honored that agreement.

Article continues below advertisement

This site learned that Williams was taken aback after the reports of his alleged criminal history and "questionable immigration" came out, as she said they never spoke of such matters. Her lawyer explained that she did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce.

Guobadia has his own suspicions, demanding that she not destroy any text messages she exchanged with a mystery man while also alleging that Williams took "calculated steps" to marry and divorce him for "financial gain and greed."

Williams has denied his claims and said his latest motion had "false statements and allegations" that are "intentionally misrepresenting the reality of the situation."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.