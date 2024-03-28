Simon Guobadia Wants OUT: Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Fires Off Cease-and-Desist Over 'RHOA' Filming at Marital Home
Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has threatened to take legal action against the production company behind Real Housewives of Atlanta if they don't stop filming his home at once amid the former couple's divorce.
The entrepreneur fired off a cease-and-desist letter to True Entertainment with his complaint.
Guobadia "does not consent to the release, disclosure or publication of any photograph of the property, nor does he consent to the taping, filming or recording of the property, including any aspects of any activity in or about the property," the letter declared, noting he is the sole owner.
Williams ex, 59, provided a copy of the deed for the nearly $7 million home he purchased in Nov. 2021 to substantiate his concerns.
"Failure to comply with the requests herein" would lead to Guobadia filing a claim, it stated.
A source close to production, on the other hand, told Page Six that he shouldn't fret as no scenes have been filmed there for season 6.
The filming drama came after news that Williams pulled the plug on their 15-month marriage in February.
Both have since made shocking claims about each other's behavior, with Williams alleging that Guobadia changed the house's garage codes and door locks, while he said she showed up to their marital home with an "armed gunman" during an incident that took place in March which she denied.
In her own filings, Williams pointed to their prenuptial agreement stating that Guobadia should vacate the home within 30 days of a divorce, claiming he has not honored that agreement.
"Mr. Guobadia intends to maintain the status quo and continue to occupy the Marital Residence with his children until such time that the parties have resolved the issues in this case and there is a court order regarding the same," his lawyer fired back, as we previously reported.
He firmly stated, "Mr. Guobadia will not vacate the property on March 22, 2024."
This site learned that Williams was taken aback after the reports of his alleged criminal history and "questionable immigration" came out, as she said they never spoke of such matters. Her lawyer explained that she did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce.
Guobadia has his own suspicions, demanding that she not destroy any text messages she exchanged with a mystery man while also alleging that Williams took "calculated steps" to marry and divorce him for "financial gain and greed."
Williams has denied his claims and said his latest motion had "false statements and allegations" that are "intentionally misrepresenting the reality of the situation."