Simon Guobadia Wants OUT: Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Fires Off Cease-and-Desist Over 'RHOA' Filming at Marital Home

Simon Guobadia fired off a cease-and-desist to the production company behind 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' demanding any filming at his home stop.

Porsha Williams ' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia , has threatened to take legal action against the production company behind Real Housewives of Atlanta if they don't stop filming his home at once amid the former couple's divorce.

Guobadia "does not consent to the release, disclosure or publication of any photograph of the property, nor does he consent to the taping, filming or recording of the property, including any aspects of any activity in or about the property," the letter declared, noting he is the sole owner.

Williams ex, 59, provided a copy of the deed for the nearly $7 million home he purchased in Nov. 2021 to substantiate his concerns.

"Failure to comply with the requests herein" would lead to Guobadia filing a claim, it stated.