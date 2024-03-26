Home > Exclusives > RHOA Exclusive Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Demands 'RHOA' Star Not Destroy Text Messages With Mystery Man After She Accuses Him of Violating Prenup Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM Simon is firing back in court. By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 26 2024, Published 9:17 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia demanded she not destroy any text messages she exchanged with a man named Kelvin. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Guobadia notified Porsha to keep all evidence including all communications she had with a man named Kelvin Owusu-Ansah, all messages between Porsha and her sister Lauren Williams, and all messages between the Bravo star and Karen McKinney.

Source: MEGA Porsha is demanding exclusive access to the home.

In addition, Simon demanded she keep all communications between them, any cell phones and cell phone data, all of her income and financial records, and various other documents. His notice read, “[Porsha] is further notified that a failure to comply with this notice may result in sanctions for any destruction or failures to preserve any such evidence, including without limitation adverse inferences against Petitioner at trial, sanctions, as well as an award of expenses and attorney fees necessitated by such conduct.”

Simon did not explain his reasoning for asking Porsha to keep the messages around as they duke it out in divorce court. Porsha said she filed for divorce on February 22, 2024, after 15 months of marriage. She asked the court to enforce the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

Source: INSTAGRAM The marriage didn't even last 2 years.

As we first reported, Porsha pleaded for an emergency hearing in the divorce earlier this week. She claimed Simon had changed the locks on their Georgia mansion in an attempt to block her from accessing the pad. Porsha accused Simon of changing the locks, while overseas in Dubai, and the garage codes “multiple times to thwart Wife’s attempts to access her home, seemingly to be vindictive and retaliatory for wanting to divorce him.”

The Bravo star said the prenup stated Simon was to vacate the martial home in the event of a divorce — within 30 days of a case being filed. Porsha said she filed in February which meant Simon had to be out by March 22, 2024. The prenup read, “Upon an Event of Dissolution, PORSHA shall have the right to remain in and occupy the Marital Residence (including up to the date the Marital Residence is sold, if the Marital Residence is sold). Upon the Event of Dissolution, SIMON shall physically vacate (i.e., cease living in) the Marital Residence within thirty (30) days. Provided, however, SIMON shall be permitted to leave his personal property (e.g., vehicles) in the Marital Residence for a period of up to six (6) months from the Event of Dissolution.”

Source: BRAVO Porsha is demanding their prenup be enforced in the divorce.

The reality star said Simon has refused to comply with the prenup. “Mr. Guobadia intends to maintain the status quo and continue to occupy the Marital Residence with his children until such time that the parties have resolved the issues in this case and there is a court order regarding the same. As such, Mr. Guobadia will not vacate the property on March 22, 2024,” Simon’s lawyer wrote to Porsha’s attorney.

Source: INSTAGRAM Simon is demanding Porsha not destroy certain evidence in the case.

Porsha demanded exclusive access to the home due to Simons’ “erratic conduct.” The reality star claimed, “[Simon] appears to have fled the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it is unknown when or whether he intends to return.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simon accused Porsha of coming to their martial home with two armed men. He said he was forced to call the police to “maintain the peace.”